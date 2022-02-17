"Ap jab khelte ho, to apke emotions jud jaate hai" - Rahul Tripathi opens up on KKR connection and SRH challenge before IPL 2022

Rahul Tripathi has admitted to developing an emotional connection with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last two years of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-handed batter represented the two-time IPL champions in 2020 and 2021, scoring over 600 runs in 28 matches and being the designated aggressor in the top order. Impressed by his impact, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) signed him for a staggering ₹8.50 crore - over 14 times his contract at KKR - at the recent IPL 2022 Auction.

In an interview with News18 on Thursday, he remarked on how "ap jab khelte ho, to apke emotions jud jaate hai" (when you play for a side, you get attached). The right-hander, however, also remarked that he's "very happy" to join SRH and is looking forward to the new challenge.

The 30-year-old said:

“I had a great experience at KKR. So, I was looking to…theek hai chalo, if I go back (to KKR), I know everything, and the mega auction is such that you go to new teams and I am very happy to come to SRH. Obviously, ap jab khelte ho, to apke emotions jud jaate hai, definitely, I had some emotions attached to (KKR). But, it’s a new challenge and it’s a new opportunity for me also.”

Tripathi usually opened the innings or came in to bat at No.3 for KKR. At SRH, he's set to play at No.4, behind skipper Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, and Aiden Markram. However, given how none of the top-three are known for their aggressive batting, Tripathi's role will be similar to what he had at KKR.

"My dad always tells me that IPL is a great opportunity to play for India" - Rahul Tripathi

Tripathi also revealed that his parents, too, were eager to watch him go under the hammer at the IPL 2022 Auction. The Maharashtra cricketer also asserted that "money is secondary" for him and his family as they see the IPL only as a stepping stone towards his prime goal of playing for India.

He explained:

“As a parent, they are always excited. They think “mai kaha khelunga, kaha jaunga,” (Which team will I play). During one of the breaks (IPL auctions), I called him (his father) up and asked “kya kar rahe ho.” (What are you upto). He retorted, “tumhara naam ane wala hai, thodi der me,” (Your name is about to be called, Rahul)... My dad always tells me that IPL is a great opportunity to play for India. He always told me wherever you go, whichever team you play for, money is secondary."

Considering India's experiments with aggressive middle-order batters in limited-overs cricket, Tripathi's dream might come true with a brilliant IPL 2022 season.

The tournament is slated to begin in the last week of March.

Edited by Samya Majumdar