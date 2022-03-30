"Both teams have at least 3-4 match-winners" - Rajkumar Sharma picks two sides that can dominate IPL 2022

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma reckons that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) look like two of the strongest sides in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Both PBKS and RR have underperformed in recent IPL editions. However, they got their campaign off to an impressive start this season, registering victories in their respective opening encounters.

Analyzing the squads of the two franchises, Sharma opined on the Khelneeti podcast:

“Punjab and Rajasthan are looking very strong this time. The formation of these teams is such that they have quite a few impact players. Both teams have at least 3-4 match-winners, who can win a contest on their own. These two sides can surprise any team on their day and look good to make the playoffs.”

Punjab haven’t made the playoffs since the IPL 2014 edition, while Rajasthan’s last playoff appearance came in 2018. Both franchises have revamped their side by picking some big names at the mega auction.

“Too early to write them off” - Rajkumar Sharma on SRH’s disastrous start to IPL 2022

While PBKS and RR began their journey on a positive note, it was the same old lackluster story for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match. In a one-sided encounter on Tuesday, they went down to Rajasthan by 61 runs.

Admitting that Hyderabad were below-par in their first IPL match of the season, Sharma commented that it is still too early to pass a judgment on the franchise. He said:

“SRH have played only one match and it will be too early to write them off. There were hopes that they would go with a better combination this time. But each think tank has its own plans. Let’s give them time and see if they can come up with a better strategy.”

Sharma added that in the T20 format, any team can surprise anyone on their day. He elaborated:

“In T20, even 2-3 players can win you games. Say, if Kane Williamson bats 20 overs, he can make a big difference. Yes, SRH do not have many impact players, but let’s give them time.”

Hyderabad won the toss and invited Rajasthan to bat in the match at the MCA Stadium in Pune. The Royals posted an imposing 210 for 6 and then restricted the Sunrisers to 149 for 7.

Edited by Sai Krishna