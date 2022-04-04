"Ravi Bishnoi accepts challenges, not afraid to bowl to big batters" - Wasim Jaffer ahead of SRH vs LSG in IPL 2022

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer believes Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi will be key for his side against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The 21-year-old was brilliant in his last game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), picking up figures of 2/24. Bishnoi will be KL Rahul's trump card against the big hitters of SRH when the teams clash tonight (April 4), according to Jaffer.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here's what Wasim Jaffer had to say about the match-up between Bishnoi and the likes of Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad:

"Firstly, when he was picked in the draft, a lot of confidence was shown in him because he was an uncapped player then. He is a very important player of this bowling line-up. I feel if KL Rahul uses him against the likes of Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad and if he is able to dismiss anyone, I feel KL Rahul and Lucknow's chances of winning the match will be more."

Wasim Jaffer observed Bishnoi closely when he was a part of the Punjab Kings setup and here's what he had to say about the quality of the 21-year-old:

"He is the lone wrist spinner in this team and has a great temperament. One great thing about him is that he accepts challenges and is not afraid to bowl to big batters. Even if he gets hit, you can expect him to make a comeback."

It could be a big season for Jason Holder: Wasim Jaffer

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will now be available to play for LSG from their next game against SRH. Holder showed glimpses of brilliance while playing for Hyderabad last season and Wasim Jaffer believes he will bolster the batting as well as bowling departments of LSG.

Lucknow already has talented finishers like Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya. The arrival of Holder will only make the team stronger, according to Jaffer. He stated:

"Definitely (on whether it could be a big season for Jason Holder). I think his four overs are more or less guaranteed. You can bowl him in any of the three phases. He can play the finisher's role in batting."

Jaffer added:

"With Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya there, I think their team will be even stronger. I think LSG are one of the contenders and if they use them well, they can be a dangerous team."

LSG will fancy their chances against an SRH team that was beaten comprehensively in their opening game of the season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra