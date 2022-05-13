IPL 2022: "If someone gets out on the 1st ball, you can't even say if he's in form or not" - Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli

Ravi Shastri is neither optimistic nor too worried about Virat Kohli's form ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) crucial clash IPL 2022 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Friday, 13 May. The former Team India head coach said it's difficult to judge Kohli's mindset from first-ball ducks, adding that the right-hander just needs to spend more time at the crease.

Kohli has had three golden ducks this season, one-third of all naughts in his 15-year-long IPL career. The latest, against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), was among the softest of them all - a simple flick off the pads off Jagadeesha Suchith straight to the mid-wicket fielder. This took his average and average for the season to a lowly 19.64 and 111.34, respectively.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Shastri said Kohli needs to take his time and if he survives the first few balls, he'll display his "aggressive" avatar. He asserted:

"If someone gets out on the first ball, you can't even say if he's in form or not. Virat Kohli would have to think about spending some time at the crease and then we'll see what happens. I think he'll play very aggressively if he gets through eight to 10 balls."

The former cricketer, known for his contagious optimism, saw positives in Kohli's struggles too. He said the team's seven wins from 12 games despite Kohli's form and Glenn Maxwell not firing "completely" were "very positive signs." He said the Royal Challengers will become "very dangerous" when the duo return to their best.

Shastri said:

"That's why I've been saying that these are very positive signs for RCB. Kohli and Maxwell haven't even fired completely yet and in spite of them not playing their best game they have reached 14 points. I think if RCB reach the playoffs they'll be a very dangerous side because Kohli and Maxwell coming to form is just a matter of time."

Maxwell has played brilliant cameos this season, maintaining a strike rate of 167 which is much better than last season. However, unlike 2021, he hasn't had a chance to singlehandedly win games for the team with the bat. But one could say that he's made up for it with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets in seven innings.

"There's a lot of improvement in Harshal Patel's bowling this year from last year" - Ravi Shastri

Speaking about Harshal Patel's season so far, Shastri said he didn't have too many match-winning spells in the first half because fresh pitches weren't suitable to his bowling. The 31-year-old picked up 32 wickets last year which have come down to 14 this year, but Shastri sees "a lot of improvement" in his bowling.

He argued:

"It's getting slow so his deliveries are gripping on the surface. Wickets were very hard at the start so the batters had it easy playing his slower ones. Now it will be testing to play big shots against the slower balls. He has the variety and he bowls in the crucial stages of the match. And, if you see, there's a lot of improvement in his bowling this year from last year."

The Royal Challengers will take on the Kings at the Brabourne Stadium, starting at 7:30 pm IST.

