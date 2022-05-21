IPL 2022: "The best position for Rishabh Pant is No. 3" - Ravi Shastri wants DC to give the skipper a "freehand"

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri feels the "best position" for Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant in T20 cricket is No. 3. He wants the team management to give the left-hander a "freehand" in the must-win match against the Mumbai Indians on Saturday and ask others in the batting order to take the anchoring onus.

Pant has had a curious IPL 2022. His average and strike rate look good at first look - 30.10 and 157.59 respectively - but his highest score is just 44, despite him batting at No. 4. Other batters in the same position have combined to hit 14 half-centuries this season, with some featuring twice in the list.

Pant's go-big-or-go-home method has worked wonders on occasions, but other times he has got out at the wrong moments where the batters following him have struggled to carry the team to the finish line. So far, he has only batted once at No. 3 this year, scoring a 14-ball 27 after a 93-run opening stand.

Shastri feels the solution lies in removing the pressure off his shoulders by putting the in-form Mitchell Marsh at No. 4. Shastri told ESPNcricinfo :

"They should try to give him a free hand. And I believe the best position for him is up the order at No. 3, Marsh and others can come after that... He should play freely because there are many other players around him who can take responsibility. If he gets going and stands there for 6-7 overs, the score will go beyond 170-180 straightaway."

Overall, Pant has batted at No. 3 on 12 occasions. His average here is almost equal to No. 4 but the strike rate is his best in any position - a brilliant 170.54.

Chetan Sakariya could play if the pitch is slow: Ravi Shastri

The Capitals are unlikely to change too much in the winning combination for Saturday's match, but they have regularly switched between left-arm pacers Chetan Sakariya and Khaleel Ahmed, which could happen again. Ahmed played in the last match but went wicketless and conceded 43 runs in his four overs.

Shastri explained the difference between the skills of both bowlers and said the choice will be made on the basis of the pitch. He said:

"If the pitch is on the slower side and the ball is going to grip then perhaps Sakariya could play because he has the pace variations. If the pitch is lively, there's grass, and they think it will favor seam movement and bounce then Khaleel will play. All will be decided by the pitch. And who knows, if the conditions are overcast, the ball might swing too."

The match, the penultimate of IPL 2022, will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, starting at 7:30 pm IST.

