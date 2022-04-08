IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: 3 best knocks of Rohit Sharma against RCB

Rohit Sharma and his men were stunned by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous game. A sensational half-century from Pat Cummins blew away Mumbai Indians (MI)'s chances of getting their first win of the season.

Although MI have come back strongly from similar situations, this time there are 10 teams. The five-time champions also do not have the depth in quality that they have boasted over the past decade.

This is when they need their skipper Rohit Sharma to fire on all cylinders more than ever. MI will be up against the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next game on Saturday.

The 34-year-old has averaged 29.19 against RCB, but also has seven half-centuries to his name. Rohit Sharma has played a number of knocks that have taken his team out of trouble. MI would be hoping that their skipper turns up in what could be a season-defining game for them.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best scores of Rohit Sharma against RCB:

#3 59*(35), Match 27, IPL 2014

MI had begun the IPL 2014 season in the worst possible fashion, losing all five of their games in the UAE. So every game from there on was going to be a virtual do-or-die encounter for them.

One such crucial game was against RCB at the Wankhede Stadium. Wankhede has always been known to be a good chasing ground. So MI had to post a huge total on the board. Rohit Sharma used to bat in the middle-order then to provide more stability to the MI batting.

Although this game is remembered for the heated altercation between MI's Kieron Pollard and RCB's Mitchell Starc, Rohit played an important knock of 59 off just 35 balls that helped MI post a competitive total of 187/5 in their 20 overs.

RCB looked to be on their way to a comfortable win at the halfway stage in their chase. However, some sensational bowling from a young Jasprit Bumrah and the experienced duo of Harbhajan Singh and Lasith Malinga meant that RCB fell short by 19 runs.

#2 62(44), Match 14, IPL 2016

2018: Rohit Sharma (94)

2017: Rohit Sharma (56*)

2016: Rohit Sharma (62)

2015: AB de Villiers (133*)

2014: Rohit Sharma (59*)



Man of the Match in last five MI v RCB matches at Wankhede:
2018: Rohit Sharma (94)
2017: Rohit Sharma (56*)
2016: Rohit Sharma (62)
2015: AB de Villiers (133*)
2014: Rohit Sharma (59*)

In the IPL 2016 season, Rohit Sharma decided to bat at the top of the order, a position where he grew in stature for India. That decision worked against RCB as he laid the perfect platform for a strong MI chase.

RCB scored a competitive total of 170/7 in their 20 overs and had a good chance of defending it when they struck with the early wicket of Parthiv Patel. However, Rohit Sharma took on the RCB bowlers and smashed 62 runs off just 44 balls.

The likes of Ambati Rayudu and Jos Buttler also made some valuable contributions. A fiery finish from Kieron Pollard ensured that MI won the game with a couple of overs to spare.

#1 94(52), Match 14, IPL 2018

Rohit ne aise shots maare, jo fielder jaha the Wankhede reh gaye.

Arguably Rohit's finest knock against RCB came under the most bizarre circumstances. The Bangalore franchise bowled first and got off to a dream start as Umesh Yadav cleaned up both Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan off consecutive deliveries.

The MI skipper walked out to bat with his team reeling at 0/2. After absorbing pressure from RCB's new bowlers, Rohit Sharma began to counter-attack and completely turned the momentum in MI's favor.

His 94 runs came off just 52 balls at a fantastic strike rate of 180.76. A half-century from Evin Lewis and some handy contributions down the order meant that from being in a precarious situation at one stage, MI remarkably posted a mammoth 213/6 in their 20 overs.

RCB were completely deflated by Rohit and MI's sensational fightback and fell 46 runs short in the end.

