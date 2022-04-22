"Record sankat mein hai!" - Fans fear Virat Kohli's record might be broken as Jos Buttler slams 3rd ton in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler brought up a ridiculous fourth IPL century in just his last eight innings against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The 31-year-old smashed the highest individual score of the IPL 2022 season, with 116 runs off just 65 balls. Courtesy of his knock, RR have once again posted a mammoth score of 222/2 and have given themselves a good chance of winning the game.

Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Jos Buttler in some unreal form this season. He has already scored three tons in seven games this season and is just one away from equalling Virat Kohli's record of four IPL centuries in a single year.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



35(28)

100(68)

70*(47)

13(11)

54(24)

103(61)

116(65)



- Most runs

- Most hundreds

- Highest individual score

- Most fours

- Most Sixes Jos Buttler in #IPL2022 35(28)100(68)70*(47)13(11)54(24)103(61)116(65)- Most runs- Most hundreds- Highest individual score- Most fours- Most Sixes Jos Buttler in #IPL2022:35(28)100(68)70*(47)13(11)54(24)103(61)116(65)- Most runs- Most hundreds- Highest individual score- Most fours- Most Sixes https://t.co/OfnGf2Pc9v

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 #DCvRR #IPL2022 Seeing everyone struggle to dismiss Buttler at the strikers end, I think we all now understand why Ashwin chose to dismiss him at the non strikers end Seeing everyone struggle to dismiss Buttler at the strikers end, I think we all now understand why Ashwin chose to dismiss him at the non strikers end 😅 #DCvRR #IPL2022

Matt Roller @mroller98 This time last year, Jos Buttler had never scored a T20 hundred. Now, he’s scored 5 in his last 24 innings - and 4 in his last 8 IPL innings



A remarkable player making the most of his incredible talents - undoubtedly the best T20 batter in the world at the moment This time last year, Jos Buttler had never scored a T20 hundred. Now, he’s scored 5 in his last 24 innings - and 4 in his last 8 IPL inningsA remarkable player making the most of his incredible talents - undoubtedly the best T20 batter in the world at the moment

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Jos Buttler has 491 runs with 81.83 average and 161.51 strike rate after 7 matches in #IPL2022 Jos Buttler has 491 runs with 81.83 average and 161.51 strike rate after 7 matches in #IPL2022.

Aditya @Adityakrsaha RCB fans are more concerned to dismiss Jos Buttler than DC fans. 🤣 RCB fans are more concerned to dismiss Jos Buttler than DC fans. 🤣

Flighted Leggie 🏏 @flighted_leggie Buttler is 226 runs ahead of the next guy in most runs this season.



Jos Buttler, daylight, rest of the batters Buttler is 226 runs ahead of the next guy in most runs this season. Jos Buttler, daylight, rest of the batters

Adam Sutherland @ADSutherland_ I've seen very few players as brilliant at hitting good balls for 6 as Buttler. The way he uses his wrists and gets leverage on low full tosses in particular is phenomenal. I've seen very few players as brilliant at hitting good balls for 6 as Buttler. The way he uses his wrists and gets leverage on low full tosses in particular is phenomenal.

Prajakta @18prajakta

#DCvRR 3rd century this season and it’s come up in just seven matches. What a freak, this guy Jos Buttler. 3rd century this season and it’s come up in just seven matches. What a freak, this guy Jos Buttler.#DCvRR

Manya @CSKian716 After 7 matches:



Kohli (2016) : 433 runs, 72.17avg, 137SR, 4 fifties, 1 hundred

Buttler (2022) : 491 runs, 81avg, 161SR, 2 fifties, 3 hundreds After 7 matches:Kohli (2016) : 433 runs, 72.17avg, 137SR, 4 fifties, 1 hundredButtler (2022) : 491 runs, 81avg, 161SR, 2 fifties, 3 hundreds

James McCaghrey @McLovinstatto Jos Buttler in the 2022 IPL

Powerplay: 222/2 (148), SR: 150

Middle overs: 214/1 (130), 164.62

Death Overs: 55/3 (26), 211.54



That middle overs record is insane Jos Buttler in the 2022 IPLPowerplay: 222/2 (148), SR: 150Middle overs: 214/1 (130), 164.62Death Overs: 55/3 (26), 211.54That middle overs record is insane

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #DCvRR There's a cricket-themed Tamil movie named Chennai 600028 which carries a famous dialogue: 'epdi potalum adikkaran' meaning 'no matter how I bowl he's hitting it'. Apt for Jos Buttler! #IPL2022 There's a cricket-themed Tamil movie named Chennai 600028 which carries a famous dialogue: 'epdi potalum adikkaran' meaning 'no matter how I bowl he's hitting it'. Apt for Jos Buttler! #IPL2022 #DCvRR

Aditya @Adityakrsaha While we appreciate Jos Buttler for scoring back-to-back Hundreds.



Let's not forget the small cameos by Samson. He scored 38(19) vs KKR & 46*(19) vs DC today. While we appreciate Jos Buttler for scoring back-to-back Hundreds.Let's not forget the small cameos by Samson. He scored 38(19) vs KKR & 46*(19) vs DC today.

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden



#IPL2022 66.67 percent of IPL hundreds in the last 12 months have been made by Jos Buttler 66.67 percent of IPL hundreds in the last 12 months have been made by Jos Buttler#IPL2022

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh If RR go all the way, Buttler could challenge Virat's 973 record. If RR go all the way, Buttler could challenge Virat's 973 record.

Manya @CSKian716 Buttler's batting is what a Friday night deserves c'mon. Buttler's batting is what a Friday night deserves c'mon.

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh If Buttler clears his front leg, Buttler clears the ropes. That slog has been imperious. If Buttler clears his front leg, Buttler clears the ropes. That slog has been imperious.

best girl | IPL era @awkdipti difficult to appreciate Buttler masterclass when my team is getting slapped into oblivion difficult to appreciate Buttler masterclass when my team is getting slapped into oblivion https://t.co/J1Q9VpZPAV

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 #DCvRR Not only does Buttler have three hundreds this season, he has one at DY Patil, one at Brabourne and now one at Wankhede. Pune up next? #IPL2022 Not only does Buttler have three hundreds this season, he has one at DY Patil, one at Brabourne and now one at Wankhede. Pune up next? #IPL2022 #DCvRR

Jay @bhavsarJ2_0



#JosButtler #DCvRR #IPL2022 The way Virat Kohli used to make batting look easy (referring to that Aaron Finch tweet), Buttler doing the same. He is having a feast, and has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The way Virat Kohli used to make batting look easy (referring to that Aaron Finch tweet), Buttler doing the same. He is having a feast, and has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. 🔥#JosButtler #DCvRR #IPL2022

Akshat @AkshatOM10 If not jos buttler this season, then no body could break Virat Kohli 's 973 runs record. If not jos buttler this season, then no body could break Virat Kohli 's 973 runs record. https://t.co/YSp6dpIM3c

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jos Buttler has reached that level in the IPL where crowd are cheering for him, chanting his name and asking for sixes. Jos Buttler has reached that level in the IPL where crowd are cheering for him, chanting his name and asking for sixes.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jos Buttler's last 8 innings in the IPL:



124 (64).

35 (28).

100 (68).

70* (47).

13 (11).

54 (24).

103 (61).

116 (65).



- 615 RUNS. 4 CENTURIES. 2 FIFTIES. Jos Buttler's last 8 innings in the IPL:124 (64).35 (28).100 (68).70* (47).13 (11).54 (24).103 (61).116 (65).- 615 RUNS. 4 CENTURIES. 2 FIFTIES. https://t.co/mpU5q9LkIK

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Jos Buttler's today's Innings:-



•First 14 balls - 11 runs.

•Next 51 balls - 105 runs. Jos Buttler's today's Innings:-•First 14 balls - 11 runs.•Next 51 balls - 105 runs. https://t.co/jA6kPXixhT

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Jos Buttler is after Virat Kohli’s record of highest runs in one season. Flawless batting. Jos Buttler is after Virat Kohli’s record of highest runs in one season. Flawless batting.

Gaurav @Kohli4ever Jos Buttler after 7 Matches in 2022 IPL

- 491 Runs



Most runs by rohit sharma in an IPL season since 2014



- 489 (2016) Jos Buttler after 7 Matches in 2022 IPL- 491 RunsMost runs by rohit sharma in an IPL season since 2014- 489 (2016)

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Jos Buttler with his 3rd IPL century this season from just 7 innings. This is beyond ridiculous by Buttler, what a player.



Take a bow, Jos. Jos Buttler with his 3rd IPL century this season from just 7 innings. This is beyond ridiculous by Buttler, what a player. Take a bow, Jos. https://t.co/XmgGtePpxN

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani After watching Buttler’s form this season 🫡 After watching Buttler’s form this season 🫡 https://t.co/haJTNuUkvs

Peeyush Sharma @peeyushsharmaa

#DCvRR With every Jos Buttler century, i never forget to thank MI for not using the RTM on him. RR fans love you, @mipaltan With every Jos Buttler century, i never forget to thank MI for not using the RTM on him. RR fans love you, @mipaltan. #DCvRR

DC bowlers had no answers to Jos Buttler's brilliance

Unlike most of his innings this season, Jos Buttler started a tad slow against the Capitals. Devdutt Padikkal, on the other hand, got off to a good start at the other end and that gave Buttler breathing space to get his eye in. However, once he smashed 15 runs off Khaleel Ahmed's over in the powerplay, the Englishman got into his groove.

Runs started flowing from both ends and Buttler gradually took the role of the aggressor in the opening partnership. It was finally broken with Padikkal's wicket at 155. The Capitals would have hoped for some respite with a new batter in.

However, skipper Sanju Samson didn't let the momentum shift towards DC. He stormed out of the blocks and ensured that Buttler at the other end eased towards his third hundred this season. Samson continued the onslaught and scored a blazing 46* off just 19 balls to provide the perfect finish to the innings.

DC do have explosive openers in Prithvi Shaw and David Warner and will be hopeful that they get off to another flying start. However, they will be up against a potent RR bowling attack who will be keen to pick up early wickets. The powerplay in the second innings could well prove to be the defining phase of the game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee