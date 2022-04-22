"Record sankat mein hai!" - Fans fear Virat Kohli's record might be broken as Jos Buttler slams 3rd ton in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jos Buttler brought up a ridiculous fourth IPL century in just his last eight innings against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.
The 31-year-old smashed the highest individual score of the IPL 2022 season, with 116 runs off just 65 balls. Courtesy of his knock, RR have once again posted a mammoth score of 222/2 and have given themselves a good chance of winning the game.
Fans on Twitter were thrilled to see Jos Buttler in some unreal form this season. He has already scored three tons in seven games this season and is just one away from equalling Virat Kohli's record of four IPL centuries in a single year.
Here are some of the reactions:
DC bowlers had no answers to Jos Buttler's brilliance
Unlike most of his innings this season, Jos Buttler started a tad slow against the Capitals. Devdutt Padikkal, on the other hand, got off to a good start at the other end and that gave Buttler breathing space to get his eye in. However, once he smashed 15 runs off Khaleel Ahmed's over in the powerplay, the Englishman got into his groove.
Runs started flowing from both ends and Buttler gradually took the role of the aggressor in the opening partnership. It was finally broken with Padikkal's wicket at 155. The Capitals would have hoped for some respite with a new batter in.
However, skipper Sanju Samson didn't let the momentum shift towards DC. He stormed out of the blocks and ensured that Buttler at the other end eased towards his third hundred this season. Samson continued the onslaught and scored a blazing 46* off just 19 balls to provide the perfect finish to the innings.
DC do have explosive openers in Prithvi Shaw and David Warner and will be hopeful that they get off to another flying start. However, they will be up against a potent RR bowling attack who will be keen to pick up early wickets. The powerplay in the second innings could well prove to be the defining phase of the game.