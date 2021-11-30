PBKS retained players 2022: Full list of players retained by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL Auction

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) are among the franchises that are trying to breach the barrier to the IPL playoffs. The franchise will once again go through a transition phase having opted to retain only two players ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction.

The franchise have elected to retain Mayank Agarwal as their first-choice player. The opening batsman was picked at the 2018 IPL Auctions. He has since forged an impeccable partnership with his long-time state teammate KL Rahul at the top of the order for the team.

Agarwal even led the team in the absence of KL Rahul in the first leg of the 2021 IPL. It is yet to be known whether he will be handed leadership responsibilities with the franchise.

With their second and final pick, the Punjab Kings have gone with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. The 22-year-old has been a consistent performer for the team, especially in death overs with his subtle variations. Arshdeep Singh was picked in the 2019 auction by the franchise and will now extend his stay with a new contract in sight.

PBKS have finished outside of the playoffs for seven years in a row. Inconsistency and inability to seal games under pressure have often been cited as their biggest downfall. The franchise confirmed that they wished to retain KL Rahul, their skipper from the last few seasons. But Rahul reportedly refused the offer and chose to enter the auction.

PBKS retained players list with price

PBKS have retained only two players and are the only franchise to do so. The franchise have kept hold of two Indians and no overseas players. Mayank Agarwal, being the first pick of the two retained players, will receive ₹14 crores while Arshdeep Singh will get ₹4 Crores as he is an uncapped Indian player.

Mayank Agarwal (Batsman)- ₹14 crore Arshdeep Singh (Bowler) - ₹4 crore

PBKS will have the highest purse amount in the IPL 2022 mega auction with ₹72 crore. The franchise will hope to reclaim some of its key players at the auction, but a return for players with whom management failed to strike a deal looks unlikely.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra