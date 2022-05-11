"Rishabh Pant is backbone of DC batting, needs to play a big role for them to qualify" - Mohammad Kaif ahead of RR vs DC in IPL 2022

Former Delhi Capitals (DC) assistant coach Mohammad Kaif feels that skipper Rishabh Pant is arguably one of the most important batters for his team. Although Pant hasn't scored a single half-century this season, he has looked good in patches and has gotten off to decent starts.

In 11 games, Pant has scored 281 runs at an average of 31.22. Mohammad Kaif believes the DC captain is in good touch and it is just about converting those starts into a big score.

Speaking to Sportskeeda on the show 'SK Match ki Baat', here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about Pant's batting this season:

"Rishabh Pant hasn't played a big knock yet, but he has looked good at the crease. Whatever glimpse we have seen, it looks like he will win the game for his team if he bats for long. Starting your innings is the toughest in any format and although Pant is getting the starts, he has been unable to convert them."

Mohammad Kaif reckons Pant's dip in performances has been due to a mixture of poor shot selection as well as luck. However, he still feels the southpaw will play an important role if DC are to qualify for the playoffs. Kaif added:

"Sometimes he plays bad shots while sometimes he gets good deliveries. Rishabh Pant has been the backbone of their batting in the middle overs and he has a big role to play if Delhi are to qualify after the upcoming matches."

` @bccinl

128*(63)

15 fours, 7 sixes

203 SR

then highest score by an Indian in IPL



On this day 19 years old Rishabh Pant128*(63)15 fours, 7 sixes203 SRthen highest score by an Indian in IPL On this day 19 years old Rishabh Pant ▫️128*(63) ▫️15 fours, 7 sixes▫️203 SR▫️then highest score by an Indian in IPL https://t.co/7iR8qKGlVe

"It is a simple theory, go and play for two points" - Mohammad Kaif's advice to DC

Although Mohammad Kaif understands that Delhi have to win every game from here on, he feels it might be a blessing in disguise for them as their destiny is still in their hands and they exactly know what needs to be done. He stated:

"Delhi have a tough road ahead as they have to win all their games from here on. To beat a good team like Rajasthan, they will need to play really well. But it's good that there is clarity on what needs to be done. It's a simple theory, go and play for the two points. Whatever is going to happen will happen."

The Rajasthan Royals have played some quality cricket this season. Delhi will need to bring their A-game to the table if they are to emerge victorious.

Edited by Parimal