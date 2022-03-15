[Watch] "He has got more grey hair after beginning captaincy" - Rohit Sharma catches up with Mumbai Indians coaching staff ahead of IPL 2022 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma caught up with members of the franchise's coaching staff ahead of the upcoming IPL 2022. The 34-year-old was greeted by head coach Mahela Jayawardene, strength and conditioning coach Paul Chapman, bowling coach Shane Bond and fielding coach James Pamment.

Rohit Sharma checked into the Mumbai Indians' team hotel late on Monday night following the culmination of Team India's home season.

The skipper arrived with his daughter Sumaira and wife Ritika Sajdeh, footage of which was shared by the social media handles of the franchise.

Head coach Mahela Jayawardene came up with a quirky remark upon meeting Rohit. He said to the rest of the coaching staff:

"He has got more grey hair after beginning captaincy."

The former Sri Lanka cricketer is referring to the stress that comes with leading Team India across all formats. Sharma was initially appointed as the captain in the white-ball format. However, he was handed the Test captaincy as well after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role following the series defeat in South Africa.

Team India have got off to a terrific start under Rohit Sharma's reign, winning 15 out of 16 matches in the recently-concluded home season. The thrilling draw against New Zealand in Kanpur marked the only contest where India failed to win under Rohit's captaincy since he took up a full-time role.

Mumbai Indians endured a disappointing campaign in the previous edition of the IPL. The franchise struggled on surfaces that were low and slow and also had several out-of-form players. They finished fifth in the table and missed out on a playoff spot for the first time since 2018.

Mumbai Indians squad for IPL 2022

The five-time winners assembled their squad at the IPL 2022 two-day mega auction last month. The high-profile buys include the likes of Jofra Archer and Ishan Kishan.

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, M Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohammad Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Fabian Allen, Aryan Juyal.

Mumbai Indians will begin their IPL 2022 campaign with a clash against Delhi Capitals on March 27. The fixture will take place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai according to the IPL 2022 schedule.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava