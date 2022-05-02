“Don’t know what the captain and management are thinking” - RP Singh slams KKR over poor strategy in IPL 2022

Former Indian pacer RP Singh has criticized the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) over their poor strategy and incoherent decision-making in IPL 2022. Pointing to the constant shuffling in the batting order, the former pacer stated that no batter seems to have a settled position.

Kolkata’s IPL 2022 campaign has slipped miserably after a bright start. They have lost their last five matches in a row. The franchise will attempt to halt their losing streak when they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

Previewing the match, Singh urged KKR to have clarity of thought when it comes to decision-making. Speaking during a discussion on Cricbuzz, he stated:

“From the outside, we try to figure out what should be a team’s best combination. Of course, there is no pressure on us. Still, I don’t know what the captain and management are thinking. Look at the kind of changes they have made. Venkatesh Iyer had been moved from top to the middle-order. He is back opening the innings now. Nitish Rana has also been moved up and down the order. No batter is getting a settled position.”

Due to his poor form, Venkatesh Iyer was shifted to the middle order. However, the experiment was shunned after a couple of matches as the left-hander was back at the top of the order for Kolkata’s previous match against the Delhi Capitals (DC). He struggled and was dismissed for six off 12 balls.

“KKR a good team, but too much confusion in the camp” - Pragyan Ojha

Sharing similar views, former Indian left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha termed Kolkata a good side, but added that the lack of clarity is hurting their campaign big time.

Asked to decipher Kolkata’s woes in IPL 2022, Ojha opined:

“RR have the advantage over Kolkata because of clarity. KKR are a good team, but there is too much confusion in the camp. In the last match, they brought in Baba Indrajith as the keeper. Will they continue with him or make another change? Can’t understand their planning. By looking at a team, you understand the pattern of their team selection. When the captain speaks, he says they will play together with clarity but that is not visible when we see the team on the ground. Because of this confusion, Kolkata are looking an unsettled outfit.”

The last time Kolkata and Rajasthan met, they played out a high-scoring encounter, with both sides scoring over 200. In the end, Yuzvendra Chahal’s five-wicket haul bowled RR to a seven-run win.

Edited by Samya Majumdar