"We tried to address the shortcomings we had last time" - Saba Karim on the Delhi Capitals' picks for IPL 2022

Saba Karim has highlighted that the Delhi Capitals' (DC) strategy at the IPL 2022 Auction was to address the gaps they had in their side previously.

The Capitals retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje ahead of the mega auction. They picked 20 more players at the auction to cover most of the bases.

During a discussion on India News, Saba Karim was asked about the Delhi Capitals' picks at the auction. He responded:

"We tried to address the shortcomings, especially the lack of depth in batting, we had last time. That is why if you see along with Axar Patel, we have Shardul Thakur, Lalit Yadav and Ripal Patel."

The Delhi Capitals' head of talent search expects Lalit Yadav and Ripal Patel to deliver the goods for the franchise in IPL 2022. Karim observed:

"These two names I am talking about have played in the IPL for sure but we have full expectation that when they are given the opportunity this time around, will do even better."

Yadav averaged 34 with the bat and picked up four wickets for DC in IPL 2021. Patel played just a couple of matches for the franchise last year and could not set the stage on fire.

"The Delhi Capitals' situation is looking stronger because of the number of all-rounders we have" - Saba Karim

Mitchell Marsh was one of DC's big-ticket buys

Saba Karim believes the acquisition of all-rounders like Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell will hold the IPL 2020 finalists in good stead. He said:

"Apart from that, we have Rovman Powell as an all-rounder and Mitchell Marsh as well. The Delhi Capitals situation is looking stronger because of the number of all-rounders we have."

The former India cricketer concluded by pointing out that the plethora of bowling options will also help the Rishabh Pant-led side's cause. Karim explained:

"In T20 cricket, you should also have 6-7 bowling options. We have that also - Mitchell Marsh and Rovman Powell can bowl, if you have options like that, then I feel you present a stronger challenge in the IPL matches."

Apart from the number of all-rounders in their squad, the Capitals will also have one of the most explosive opening pairs in IPL 2022. David Warner and Prithvi Shaw could prove to be the game-changers for the franchise if they at the top of the order.

