"Sanju Samson lives in Hasaranga's pocket!" - Fans roast RR skipper for failure against Hasaranga again during IPL 2022

Although the Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a competitive total of 169/3, skipper Sanju Samson's problems against Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Wanindu Hasaranga continued.

The 27-year-old might have known about the match-up with the Sri Lankan star when he came to the crease and the odds were against him. Samson began well by smashing Hasaranga straight down the ground for a six.

However, the 24-year-old Sri Lankan star showed why he is one of the best bowlers in the shortest format. Hasaranga adjusted his length brilliantly and induced a false shot from Sansu Samson, who could only chip it straight back to the bowler.

Hasaranga has now bowled 15 balls to Sanju Samson in the T20s, conceding just eight runs, and has dismissed him four times. Fans on Twitter hailed Hasaranga and trolled the RR skipper for continuing to be under the pump against the 24-year-old. Here are some of the reactions:

Amit Mishra @MishiAmit



Do you know whom I have dismissed the most number of times?



My good friend Rohit Sharma (7 times).. a very good human being. #IPL2022 Samson fell to Hasaranga for fourth time in overall five innings.Do you know whom I have dismissed the most number of times?My good friend Rohit Sharma (7 times).. a very good human being. #RCBvsRR Samson fell to Hasaranga for fourth time in overall five innings. Do you know whom I have dismissed the most number of times? My good friend Rohit Sharma (7 times).. a very good human being. #RCBvsRR #IPL2022

Prithvi @Puneite_ RCB don't have Chahal who has dismissed Samson 5 times, but they do have Hasaranga who has dismissed him 4 times. RCB don't have Chahal who has dismissed Samson 5 times, but they do have Hasaranga who has dismissed him 4 times.

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #RRvsRCB Jos Buttler seen in academy campus with his 42 ball fifty alongwith Sanju Samson who came-up with his duly filled application form for NBDC Department Jos Buttler seen in academy campus with his 42 ball fifty alongwith Sanju Samson who came-up with his duly filled application form for NBDC Department 😳😍 #RRvsRCB https://t.co/ssUZzJu4bh

Paras @ParasGirdhar22 Samson vs Hasaranga

5 innings

15 balls

8 runs

4 outs Samson vs Hasaranga5 innings15 balls8 runs 4 outs

India Fantasy @india_fantasy



#IPL2022 #RCBvsRR Hasaranga was smiling even before taking the catch. He continued his dominance against Sanju Samson Hasaranga was smiling even before taking the catch. He continued his dominance against Sanju Samson #IPL2022 #RCBvsRR https://t.co/e9iBZtfo9T

DK @CricCrazyDK



Runs : 8

Balls : 15

Outs : 4

Dot balls : 12



#IPL2022 #RCBvsRR OWNER of Sanju Samson.Runs : 8Balls : 15Outs : 4Dot balls : 12 OWNER of Sanju Samson.Runs : 8Balls : 15Outs : 4Dot balls : 12#IPL2022 #RCBvsRR https://t.co/Ubq5Mp1xQV

IndianLanger @IndianLanger Samson might be more handicapped playing googlies off the deck than Roy. Samson might be more handicapped playing googlies off the deck than Roy.

Cricketjeevi @wildcardgyan Death, taxes and Hasaranga getting Samson!



The three truths of Life. Death, taxes and Hasaranga getting Samson! The three truths of Life.

K. @WinterfellViz "Future talent" "Best spin bashers of country" Samson & Iyer live in Hasaranga's pocket "Future talent" "Best spin bashers of country" Samson & Iyer live in Hasaranga's pocket https://t.co/Ly6KT6j3hi

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi Hasaranga Gets Samson Again, Sanga Might Finally Buy Him Next Year #RCBvsRR Hasaranga Gets Samson Again, Sanga Might Finally Buy Him Next Year #RCBvsRR

Nagendra singh chouhan🥀💖 @k_p_7773 #RRvsRCB



Your next task is to score against Wanindu hasaranga.



*Le Sanju Samson :- Your next task is to score against Wanindu hasaranga.*Le Sanju Samson :- #RRvsRCBYour next task is to score against Wanindu hasaranga.*Le Sanju Samson :- https://t.co/6eubnMTtcY

Mukul Sharma @Mukul_SkuD Hasaranga is Sanju Samson's nemesis. Couldn't play him the bilateral series in Sri Lanka too. Hasaranga is Sanju Samson's nemesis. Couldn't play him the bilateral series in Sri Lanka too.

After Sanju Samson's departure, Buttler and Hetmyer steadied RR ship

Faf du Plessis was happy to put RR into bat first with dew likely to play its part in the second innings. RCB began extremely well as David Willey castled the out-of-form Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Devdutt Padikkal tried to up the ante, but didn't get much support from Jos Buttler at the other end as he struggled for timing. After the wickets of Padikkal and skipper Sanju Samson, RCB must have fancied their chances of restricting RR below 150.

For a large part of the innings, it looked like that was going to be the case as the likes of Harshal Patel and Willey gave almost nothing away. However, Buttler found his mojo towards the end and smashed a flurry of sixes, scoring 70* off just 47 balls.

Hetmyer scored 42* off 31 balls and finished the innings with a massive six. The Royals definitely have one of the best bowling attacks in the world and will back themselves to defend their third total in a row.

However, RCB will believe that on a small ground like Wankhede, 170 is a gettable score. It promises to be a cracking second innings.

Edited by Parimal