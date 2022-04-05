"Sanju Samson lives in Hasaranga's pocket!" - Fans roast RR skipper for failure against Hasaranga again during IPL 2022

Although the Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a competitive total of 169/3, skipper Sanju Samson's problems against Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) Wanindu Hasaranga continued.
The 27-year-old might have known about the match-up with the Sri Lankan star when he came to the crease and the odds were against him. Samson began well by smashing Hasaranga straight down the ground for a six.
However, the 24-year-old Sri Lankan star showed why he is one of the best bowlers in the shortest format. Hasaranga adjusted his length brilliantly and induced a false shot from Sansu Samson, who could only chip it straight back to the bowler.
Hasaranga has now bowled 15 balls to Sanju Samson in the T20s, conceding just eight runs, and has dismissed him four times. Fans on Twitter hailed Hasaranga and trolled the RR skipper for continuing to be under the pump against the 24-year-old. Here are some of the reactions:
After Sanju Samson's departure, Buttler and Hetmyer steadied RR ship
Faf du Plessis was happy to put RR into bat first with dew likely to play its part in the second innings. RCB began extremely well as David Willey castled the out-of-form Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Devdutt Padikkal tried to up the ante, but didn't get much support from Jos Buttler at the other end as he struggled for timing. After the wickets of Padikkal and skipper Sanju Samson, RCB must have fancied their chances of restricting RR below 150.
For a large part of the innings, it looked like that was going to be the case as the likes of Harshal Patel and Willey gave almost nothing away. However, Buttler found his mojo towards the end and smashed a flurry of sixes, scoring 70* off just 47 balls.
Hetmyer scored 42* off 31 balls and finished the innings with a massive six. The Royals definitely have one of the best bowling attacks in the world and will back themselves to defend their third total in a row.
However, RCB will believe that on a small ground like Wankhede, 170 is a gettable score. It promises to be a cracking second innings.