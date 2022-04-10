"Sarfaraz se kya dushmani hai?"- Baffled DC fans slam Ponting, Pant for mishandling Sarfaraz Khan in IPL 2022

There was a lot of confusion among fans as explosive Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sarfaraz Khan didn't walk out to bat even after the fall of the fifth wicket.

DC posted their highest score this season as they smashed 215/5 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Sarfaraz has been in stunning form for Mumbai in red-ball cricket and with Shreyas Iyer moving on to KKR, it looked certain that the 24-year-old would immediately be a part of DC's playing XI.

However, Sarfaraz Khan got a game only in DC's previous fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

DC got off to a fantastic start against KKR and the stage was set for Sarfaraz to come and explode. But that was not to be as even the likes of Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur were promoted ahead of the 24-year-old.

Fans on Twitter questioned DC's decision to demote a batter of Sarfaraz's potential when he could have had a genuine impact. Here are some of the reactions:

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill What's the point of playing Sarfaraz if he's going to be batting at number 8?



Surely he's a better bat than Lalit, Axar & Thakur. This is just becoming a little ridiculous to understand now.. What's the point of playing Sarfaraz if he's going to be batting at number 8? Surely he's a better bat than Lalit, Axar & Thakur. This is just becoming a little ridiculous to understand now..

Sarah Waris @swaris16 Sarfaraz, Shahrukh, Abdul Samad - the case of misusing middle order batters continues Sarfaraz, Shahrukh, Abdul Samad - the case of misusing middle order batters continues

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh So what are the likes of Agarkar and Amre there for if they can't have a word in for Sarfaraz? This is ridiculous. So what are the likes of Agarkar and Amre there for if they can't have a word in for Sarfaraz? This is ridiculous.

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#KKRvDC Just want one franchise that understands Sarfaraz Khan's ability and potential properly. Promoting Pant ahead of him was understandable but he should have walked out to bat here at least. Not Lalit. Just want one franchise that understands Sarfaraz Khan's ability and potential properly. Promoting Pant ahead of him was understandable but he should have walked out to bat here at least. Not Lalit.#KKRvDC

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 Commentators were relentlessly questioning holding back Sarfaraz Khan. But when there was a chance to ask Prithvi the same during the mid-innings interview, nobody even uttered it. I mean, what even!? 🙄 #KKRvDC Commentators were relentlessly questioning holding back Sarfaraz Khan. But when there was a chance to ask Prithvi the same during the mid-innings interview, nobody even uttered it. I mean, what even!? 🙄 #KKRvDC

Saurabh Somani @saurabh_42 Why is Sarfaraz Khan not batting? It's not like he's one of those top-order men who need time to get going. He can hit better, cleaner boundaries than Axar or Shardul surely... Unless he's picked up an injury sitting in the dugout, the why might be an interesting explanation. Why is Sarfaraz Khan not batting? It's not like he's one of those top-order men who need time to get going. He can hit better, cleaner boundaries than Axar or Shardul surely... Unless he's picked up an injury sitting in the dugout, the why might be an interesting explanation.

Tom Carpenter @Carpo34 Does Sarfaraz not exist or what Does Sarfaraz not exist or what

Allons-y!!! @fancyAcupppaaaa @FcHarmanpreet Either Ponting is high or Sarfaraz is injured, there's no other reason to bat even Shardul Thakur ahead of Sarfaraz Khan @FcHarmanpreet Either Ponting is high or Sarfaraz is injured, there's no other reason to bat even Shardul Thakur ahead of Sarfaraz Khan

CricCritic @CricCritic2 Sarfaraz coming in at 8, we've seen this before Sarfaraz coming in at 8, we've seen this before

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Broadcasters made Ponting send Lord Shardul over Sarfaraz to cover up for the loss in viewership this season. #IPL Broadcasters made Ponting send Lord Shardul over Sarfaraz to cover up for the loss in viewership this season. #IPL

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Talk about giving confidence to a player like Sarfaraz when players like Axar and Shardul are coming ahead of him to bat. What's the point of playing him? Talk about giving confidence to a player like Sarfaraz when players like Axar and Shardul are coming ahead of him to bat. What's the point of playing him?

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Strange to see Powell and Lalit batting ahead of Sarfaraz especially at this stage of this innings, Sarfaraz showed little bit of ability in the last match. Strange to see Powell and Lalit batting ahead of Sarfaraz especially at this stage of this innings, Sarfaraz showed little bit of ability in the last match.

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14 There should be a documentary made on how various teams have mismanaged Sarfaraz Khan so far.



From RCB to Punjab to DC now, everyone has given him raw end of the deal.



Why DC have held him back is beyond comprehension,Some of Punter's decisions are baffling TBH. There should be a documentary made on how various teams have mismanaged Sarfaraz Khan so far.From RCB to Punjab to DC now, everyone has given him raw end of the deal.Why DC have held him back is beyond comprehension,Some of Punter's decisions are baffling TBH.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Hope someone comforts Sarfaraz tonight. Difficult day for him after what he has done to be here on this stage. No justification for not giving him a chance to bat whatever the result eventually was. Hope someone comforts Sarfaraz tonight. Difficult day for him after what he has done to be here on this stage. No justification for not giving him a chance to bat whatever the result eventually was.

Mohit Katta @MohitKattaC1733

My captain and coach Ramzan month and Sarfaraz is doing fasting. Hence, Ponting and Pant didn't want him to be under workload.My captain and coach Ramzan month and Sarfaraz is doing fasting. Hence, Ponting and Pant didn't want him to be under workload.My captain and coach💙

Harmanesque☘️ @FcHarmanpreet



#IPL2022 Year after year, season after season, Sarfaraz doesn't get a team which gives him ample opportunities even after him doing so well. There's no logic to some decisions and him getting lack of opportunities, or rather no opportunities is one of them. Year after year, season after season, Sarfaraz doesn't get a team which gives him ample opportunities even after him doing so well. There's no logic to some decisions and him getting lack of opportunities, or rather no opportunities is one of them. #IPL2022

Jaanvi🏏 @ThatCric8Girl I want the stuff that Ponting is high on. What the hell is Sarfaraz Khan doing in the XI if you want to send Shardul and Axar ahead of him. Unbelievably poor! I want the stuff that Ponting is high on. What the hell is Sarfaraz Khan doing in the XI if you want to send Shardul and Axar ahead of him. Unbelievably poor!

Manya @CSKian716 Sarfaraz deserves a better league. Sarfaraz deserves a better league. 😭

Karthik Raj @kartcric What happened to Ponting. Rovman at 3 last game, Sarfaraz at 7 today,🙄 What happened to Ponting. Rovman at 3 last game, Sarfaraz at 7 today,🙄

TUSHAR 🏏 @mainlycricket Hindsight merchants are now defending the decision to not send Sarfaraz after Pant's wicket. Hindsight merchants are now defending the decision to not send Sarfaraz after Pant's wicket. 😂🙏

Archer @poserarcher No franchises trust sarfaraz khan. And that's really sad. Last time I checked he was a hitter. No franchises trust sarfaraz khan. And that's really sad. Last time I checked he was a hitter.

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrutika_45_ Sarfaraz se kya dushmani hai?

The collapse for DC, KKR pulling off well here. Sarfaraz se kya dushmani hai? The collapse for DC, KKR pulling off well here.

Sarfaraz Khan's demotion doesn't affect DC as they post 215/5

Shreyas Iyer had no hesitation in putting his former franchise in to bat first as his sidehaves done well chasing this season.

Once again, Prithvi Shaw flew out of the blocks and took on the KKR bowlers. The swashbuckling right-hander played some delightful shots and gave David Warner the freedom to take a bit of time.

The experienced Australian got going from the other end gradually and the duo added a brilliant 93 runs for the first wicket.

DC skipper Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at No.3 following the loss of Shaw's wicket and ensured his team didn't lose the momentum the openers had given.

Andre Russell provided the important breakthrough of Pant and from there, the Capitals just seemed to lose their way a little bit. From 148/1, DC slipped to 166/5 and it looked like the 200-run mark would be a distant dream.

While fans were left baffled by Sarfaraz Khan's demotion, Thakur and Axar provided the much-needed acceleration.

The pair added 49 off the last 20 balls of the innings as DC ended with 215/5. KKR would have to complete a record chase if they are to win this game.

Who is the current Orange Cap & Purple Cap holder in IPL 2022? Click here to know!

Edited by Arjun Panchadar