"Sarfaraz se kya dushmani hai?"- Baffled DC fans slam Ponting, Pant for mishandling Sarfaraz Khan in IPL 2022

There was a lot of confusion among fans as explosive Delhi Capitals (DC) batter Sarfaraz Khan didn't walk out to bat even after the fall of the fifth wicket.
DC posted their highest score this season as they smashed 215/5 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Sarfaraz has been in stunning form for Mumbai in red-ball cricket and with Shreyas Iyer moving on to KKR, it looked certain that the 24-year-old would immediately be a part of DC's playing XI.
However, Sarfaraz Khan got a game only in DC's previous fixture against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
DC got off to a fantastic start against KKR and the stage was set for Sarfaraz to come and explode. But that was not to be as even the likes of Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur were promoted ahead of the 24-year-old.
Fans on Twitter questioned DC's decision to demote a batter of Sarfaraz's potential when he could have had a genuine impact. Here are some of the reactions:
Sarfaraz Khan's demotion doesn't affect DC as they post 215/5
Shreyas Iyer had no hesitation in putting his former franchise in to bat first as his sidehaves done well chasing this season.
Once again, Prithvi Shaw flew out of the blocks and took on the KKR bowlers. The swashbuckling right-hander played some delightful shots and gave David Warner the freedom to take a bit of time.
The experienced Australian got going from the other end gradually and the duo added a brilliant 93 runs for the first wicket.
DC skipper Rishabh Pant walked out to bat at No.3 following the loss of Shaw's wicket and ensured his team didn't lose the momentum the openers had given.
Andre Russell provided the important breakthrough of Pant and from there, the Capitals just seemed to lose their way a little bit. From 148/1, DC slipped to 166/5 and it looked like the 200-run mark would be a distant dream.
While fans were left baffled by Sarfaraz Khan's demotion, Thakur and Axar provided the much-needed acceleration.
The pair added 49 off the last 20 balls of the innings as DC ended with 215/5. KKR would have to complete a record chase if they are to win this game.
