“Seems like MI are probably going to finish last” - Sanjay Manjrekar doesn’t see much hope for former champions in IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that the Mumbai Indians (MI) might suffer a similar fate to the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The two teams finished last after losing their first six matches in an IPL season.

On Saturday, Mumbai became only the third team to lose their first six games during an IPL season. They went down to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Before the five-time champions, Delhi (2013) and Bengaluru (2019) began their IPL campaigns with six consecutive losses.

Reflecting on Mumbai's woes, Manjrekar conceded that things are not looking bright for them. During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, he opined:

“Delhi and Bengaluru are the only other teams to lose their first six matches in an IPL season. Those two teams finished last in those seasons, when they started badly. It seems like MI are probably going to finish last as well.”

Admitting that Mumbai have traditionally been slow starters, he pointed out that a comeback this season seems next to impossible because of their poor auction choices.

Manjrekar elaborated:

“They have always been slow starters but have managed to claw their way back. I have always believed that MI have been very good on the ground and on the auction table as well. They won 80 percent of the matches on the auction table due to the kind of players they picked.”

The 56-year-old conceded that given the players Mumbai had picked, they were never going to make the top four this season. He stated:

“When I watched the auction live this time, I was wondering what was going on. Despite the kind of players they picked, I was not expecting them to play so poorly. But I did not give them a chance to make the final four. Their key players were gone and the squad picked did not look a potential champion team.”

Mumbai won the toss and invited Lucknow to bat in Saturday’s IPL 2022 match. KL Rahul’s unbeaten hundred guided LSG to 199 for 4. In response, Mumbai were held to 181 for 9.

“Forget about bowling and pack the team with batters” - Sanjay Manjrekar on the way forward for MI

Asked if Mumbai could do anything specific to try and change their fortunes, Manjrekar suggested that the franchise could pack their team with batters.

He explained:

“They don’t have any good options when it comes to bowling. It’s not like there are quality bowlers waiting on the bench. They should forget about bowling and pack the team with batters. Tim David must get a chance. Dewald Brevis is a ray of hope. They need to get batting heavy and expect to chase 200 in every game.”

Mumbai's next match in IPL 2022 will be against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on April 21.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh