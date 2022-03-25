“As soon as Ricky talked, everyone would be quiet” - Shane Watson hails Ponting for amazing leadership qualities

Delhi Capitals’ (DC) assistant coach Shane Watson has hailed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting for his leadership qualities. The former all-rounder will work with DC head coach Ponting during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

Recalling his time with the Australian team when Ponting was the captain, Watson said that the legend commanded a lot of respect in the dressing room. Speaking on the Grade Cricketer podcast, Watson elaborated:

“When he talks (at DC meetings), it is like when he was captain of Australia. In a team meeting, there would be, sort of, people talking everywhere. And then, as soon as Ricky talked, everyone would be quiet. He says exactly what needs to be said."

He continued:

"Doesn’t use any extra words that don’t need to be used. And everyone’s like – ‘okay. We get it. Let’s go’. That’s the incredible skill that he has got. He simplifies things down and knows how to inspire people. Cut away all the noise and just say this is what we need to do.”

The 40-year-old described working under Ponting as “not like anything else”. Expressing his excitement at the opportunity to work with his former captain again, Watson added:

“It was on my horizon (coaching,) but it was only going to be under a couple of coaches. If I had to get into coaching and learn my skills, it was going to be under Ricky. He is one of the best captains that I have worked with. He’s an incredible person; he cares for people. He’s got great emotional intelligence and understanding of people around him.”

Watson revealed that New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming is the only other coach he would like to work under, saying:

“If I had an opportunity, it would be either him (Ponting) or Stephen Fleming because Fleming is around those similar lines as well. To be able to work with Ricky, reconnect with him after him being so incredibly good to me as a leader and as a mentor from my time playing with him for Australia, to be able to come into an environment with him, I am just loving every second of it.”

Apart from Watson, DC have also hired former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar as an assistant coach for the 2022 IPL season.

“He’s going to give him a solid foundation” – Watson on how Rishabh Pant could benefit from Ricky Ponting

The former all-rounder, who represented Rajasthan and Chennai with distinction in the IPL, feels that young DC captain Rishabh Pant should benefit a lot from Ponting’s guidance. He explained:

“The great thing within the Delhi Capitals camp is to be able to have Rishabh Pant, super exuberant and dynamic sort of person and cricketer, to be able to see how he’s going to develop under Ricky. He’s (Ponting’s) going to give him a solid foundation in one part, on how to lead. To me, to be here is just like cricket heaven.”

Delhi Capitals (DC) will begin their IPL 2022 campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 27.

Edited by Bhargav