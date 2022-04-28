"No one is proud of what happened around there" - Shane Watson on the no-ball incident during RR v DC in IPL 2022

Shane Watson, the assistant coach of the Delhi Capitals (DC), shared his thoughts about the no-ball reaction from the players and the support staff during the game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022.

The former all-rounder said that they aren't proud of what happened but emphasized that they will have to get on with it. In the segment Watto's Wrap on The Grade Cricketer, he said:

"It was a bit of a perfect storm where things got out of our hands, unfortunately. In the end, no one is proud of what happened around there and perhaps, we'll have to digest and get on with it."

Watson, who was also a part of the CSK squad when a similar incident took place, further elaborated:

"It was chaotic for those couple of minutes. I haven't been in too many dugouts, apart from one other dugout, where things have gone like that and when a no-ball (was) called, everyone sort of felt that it's gone wrong."

"Would have been interesting to see how Ricky would have dealt with that" - Shane Watson

Shane Watson noted that there will always be disagreements about umpiring decisions but added that one has to get on with it. He said:

"It was pretty hard but in the end, it is what it is. There are decisions all the way through all games, on either side, I am not happy with. Got to get on with it. You look back at those couple of minutes, all those different parts, and Ricky Ponting not being there to help direct the ship as well."

He said it would have been interesting to see how head coach Ricky Ponting would have reacted. The former Australian captain was in isolation during this game. Watson further discussed:

"It can be a little red, if he does come to the chase. But that's just how Ricky is. Even playing with him occasionally, he does get a little frustrated and you can hear it. Would have been interesting to see how Ricky would have dealt with that. He's been in so many situations where there has been chaos around, through his years of captaining Australia. From my perspective as a coach, I'd have loved to see how he deals with it."

Laughs broke out during the podcast when one of the hosts asked Shane Watson whether the coaching staff has been working out to rush into the middle if ever things went wrong. The former all-rounder joked that the coaching staff, in general, has anyways been doing a bit of training but not for this reason.

