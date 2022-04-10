"Rishabh told me I was next and I went in" - Shardul Thakur on Sarfaraz Khan not getting to bat in KKR vs DC IPL 2022 clash

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Shardul Thakur clarified that there are no injury concerns over batter Sarfaraz Khan. The latter did not get a chance to bat despite the team losing five wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their IPL 2022 match on Sunday. Thakur specified that it was just a tactical move and nothing more.

DC defeated KKR by 44 runs at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. After Prithvi Shaw and David Warner added 93 for the opening wicket, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant promoted himself to No. 3. There was no sign of Sarfaraz as Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, as well as all-rounders Axar Patel and Thakur, were sent in ahead of the middle-order batter.

At a post-match conference, Thakur stated that he was just focused on the game and went into bat when asked to by the skipper. Responding to a Sportskeeda query about Sarfaraz, he said:

“There was no injury concern. I think he was ready to bat since No. 3, but it was just a tactical move from what I guess. The game was going so intense; I personally didn’t care to pay attention to what’s happening and what’s not. Rishabh just told me that I was next and I went in to bat.”

The move to promote Thakur and Axar ahead of Sarfaraz paid off brilliantly as the duo added an unbroken 49 in quick time. It was a timely stand that came Delhi lost their way with a few quick wickets. Asked what discussions he had with Axar out in the middle, the all-rounder revealed:

“The pitch was good for batting, but there was a tricky over when both of us were new to the crease. So, we were careful in that one over. After that, in the last two-three overs, you have to go for the big hits. As I said, the pitch was nice to bat and we also played some good strokes. So, the talk was basically to bat cautiously for that one over and then go on an all-out attack.”

While Axar remained unbeaten on 22 off 14, Thakur hammered 29* in only 11 balls, smacking three well-timed sixes.

“I have been given added responsibility in the batting” - Shardul Thakur sheds light on his role at DC

The 30-year-old versatile cricketer was part of the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) title-winning squad last season. Released by the franchise despite impressive performances, he was picked by DC at the IPL auction. Asked if he has been assigned any specific role in his new franchise, Thakur responded:

“I have been given added responsibility in the batting, I can tell you that.”

On the bowling part, he added that the role depends on the game situation. He elaborated:

“During their spells, all bowlers are expected to remain dynamic. There is no set pattern as to Shardul will take the new ball or bowl the sixth over in the powerplay or come in at the death. The captain and coach read the situation during the time-outs and then take a call on who would bowl where. Our coach always stresses on the point that we should give our best, no what the situation of the game.”

The DC all-rounder had a memorable match against KKR. Apart from playing an impressive cameo, he took a brilliant catch to dismiss Ajinkya Rahane and also claimed the last two wickets to fall in the match.

