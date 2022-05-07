“He would be a firm favorite to go to the T20 World Cup” - Shaun Pollock impressed with Yuzvendra Chahal’s form in IPL 2022

Former South African captain Shaun Pollock feels that Yuzvendra Chahal stands a great chance of being picked in India’s T20 World Cup 2022 squad on the back of his impressive performances in the ongoing IPL 2022.

The 31-year-old was one of the biggest omissions from last year’s T20 World Cup squad, along with Shikhar Dhawan. However, he has been in fantastic form with the ball over the last few months.

Representing the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2022, the leg-spinner is the current Purple Cap holder, having claimed 22 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 14.50 and an economy rate of 7.25. He claimed 3 for 28 in RR’s six-wicket victory over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

Praising Chahal for his impressive performances, Pollock admitted that the leggie looks set to feature in India’s T20 World Cup squad for Australia. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he commented:

“There is no doubt Yuzi has got his form back. He’s really starting to look the part again. You can see that little bounce in his step. He’s got the deliveries coming out nicely. I would think he would be a firm favorite now to go to the T20 World Cup.”

Praising the spinner’s personality, he added:

“I just like to see him back. He’s just such a nice character. Spent a bit of time with him at Mumbai. He’s so much fun. When things are going well on the field, it’s such a nice package to have him in the team environment.”

During the course of his performance on Saturday, Chahal equaled Lasith Malinga’s record of claiming 20 or more wickets in an IPL season four times.

“He had lost his mojo” - Pollock on leggie not being picked for last year’s T20 World Cup

While batting for Chahal’s inclusion in the upcoming T20 World Cup, Pollock agreed with the Indian selectors’ decision to not pick him for the ICC event in the UAE last year. He opined:

“In all honesty, Chahal wasn’t anywhere near the right form when it came to the last World Cup. He was out of form, he was bowling flat deliveries. He wasn’t confident to give it air. He had lost his mojo. That happens to you as individuals."

The Indian selectors picked Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakravarthy as the leg-spin options in the T20 World Cup 2021 squad ahead of Chahal.

