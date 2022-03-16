"My wife is the color genius" - Shimron Hetmyer spills the beans on his colorful hair transitions in the IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer has revealed that his wife is behind his interesting hair color transitions in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-hander represented the Delhi Capitals (DC) last year and colored his hair blue - the color of DC’s jersey.

The 25-year-old was purchased by RR at the IPL 2022 mega auction for ₹8.5 crore. He recently arrived to join the franchise ahead of this year’s season, sporting pink hair (pink is the color of RR’s jersey).

In a Q&A session posted on Rajasthan’s Twitter account, the West Indian opened up about the secret behind changing the colors of his hair. He said:

“This actually came out from last year. My wife is the color genius behind the whole thing. Last year, when I was in Delhi, she was there as well and she was like why don’t you color your hair blue just to see what it looks like? You know, let’s see if you enjoy it.’ And I was like okay sure no problem.”

Continuing the story, Hetmyer added:

“And after that she was like ‘okay this year you’re in pink so let’s do pink’. Last year, she was saying that she was wondering what my hair would look like in pink. So, I guess I am here in pink.”

The aggressive southpaw had a decent season for Delhi last year. In 14 matches, he scored 242 runs at an average of 34.57 and a strike rate of 168.05.

“Kane Williamson is someone I look up to” - Shimron Hetmyer

During the Q&A session, Hetmyer named New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as his all-time favorite cricketer. Sharing his reasons for the same, he said:

“Kane Williamson is someone that I look up to in terms of how he goes about his game and how he bats. He is basically someone simple. He at least seems like someone simple when he goes about how he makes runs and so on. I really try as much as possible to instill some of that in my game. Keep my game as simple as possible and stay in my little bubble and go about making runs my way.”

Asked to name his top four current Test players, he picked Williamson, Mitchell Starc, Virat Kohli and Jason Holder.

Hetmyer also rated his 139 against India in an ODI in Chennai in 2019 as his best innings so far.

