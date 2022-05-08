“Kane needs to turn from William to villain” - Shoaib Akhtar urges SRH skipper to show some aggression with the bat in IPL 2022

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reckons that Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson doesn't need a change in batting position in IPL 2022. He, however, admitted that the batter needs to show some aggression with the willow, which is definitely missing.

Williamson has had a poor IPL 2022 campaign, with his abysmally low strike rate in particular coming under the scanner. After 10 matches, the right-hander has 199 runs to his name at an average of 22.11 and a strike rate of 96.14.

The 31-year-old will be under the spotlight when Hyderabad take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday (8 May), in the day's game of the double-header.

Sharing his views on Williamson’s struggles with the bat, Akhtar told Sportskeeda that the SRH captain must continue to open the innings, but utilize the position to give his team the upper hand. He explained:

“Kane needs to turn from William to villain and attack with the bat in hand. He just needs to score, otherwise the team (will be in trouble). The T20 format gives full opportunity to openers to score. There is no reason why he shouldn't succeed.”

After hitting a brilliant five-match winning streak, Hyderabad have gone down in their last two games against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Delhi Capitals (DC), respectively. Williamson has contributed 47 off 37 and four off 11 in the two defeats.

“Nicholas Pooran brings in a lot of vigor and life” - Shoaib Akhtar on in-form SRH batter

Hyderabad may have lost their last two matches. However, Nicholas Pooran fought hard with two blazing half-centuries. Praising the left-hander, Akhtar said that the West Indian brings a lot of energy to the crease. He stated:

“Nicholas Pooran brings in a lot of vigor and life. His strike rate is excellent and he has a very good range of shots. Not only does he score quickly but also has a good understanding of the game.”

The "Rawalpindi Express" also hailed SRH pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan for coming up with consistently good performances. Speaking about the duo, he said:

“Natarajan is an exciting talent. He is an asset and I am looking forward to watching more of him in the coming days. Bhuvneshwar, of course, is a very clever and wise bowler. Both have very a good understanding of their skills.”

While Bhuvneshwar has claimed 10 wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 7.18, Natarajan has 17 scalps in nine games at an economy of 8.66.

