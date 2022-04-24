"Show this match if you have to explain to anyone the definition of one-way traffic" - Aakash Chopra on SRH's annihilation of RCB

Aakash Chopra believes the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) drubbing at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday was a perfect example of one-way traffic.

SRH first bowled out Faf du Plessis' side for a lowly 68 runs in the two teams' IPL 2022 encounter. They then achieved the target with nine wickets in hand and 12 overs to spare to complete the mauling.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra had the following to say about RCB's capitulation against SRH:

"Show this match if you have to explain to anyone the definition of one-way traffic or one-sided encounter, which was the evening match where Hyderabad was on one side and Royal Challengers Bangalore were there in front of them. The southern derby was played in South Mumbai and RCB were totally destroyed."

The former India cricketer pointed out that Abhishek Sharma's explosive knock was ample proof that the pitch did not hold any demons. Chopra elaborated:

"I couldn't understand the match. The Brabourne pitch is very good for batting and it was good for batting because the opposing team scored 72 runs in a jiffy. They hit as if they were playing against kids. Abhishek Sharma was reminding you of Sanath Jayasuriya."

Sharma smashed 47 runs off 28 balls in a knock studded with eight fours and a six. He was caught at long-on by Anuj Rawat off Harshal Patel's bowling while trying to finish the match and simultaneously reach his fifty with a six.

"That was an unplayable ball" - Aakash Chopra on Faf du Plessis' dismissal during RCB's innings

Faf du Plessis was castled by a beauty from Marco Jansen [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra added that Marco Jansen's dismissals of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Anuj Rawat in the second over set the cat among the pigeons. He observed:

"But that was not the case when RCB were batting because Marco Jansen scared them right at the start. The flurry of wickets he took, whether you talk about Faf du Plessis - that was an unplayable ball - Virat Kohli's second consecutive golden duck and Anuj was also dismissed caught."

The reputed commentator acknowledged that he had underestimated SRH's might. Chopra stated:

"After that, wickets kept on falling. The Hyderabad bowlers made it a one-sided encounter. I stand guilty as charged for underestimating Sunrisers Hyderabad because I didn't feel this team is that good."

Aakash Chopra concluded by observing that RCB's relationship with April 23 is difficult to decipher. The franchise achieved their highest total of 263/5 on that day in 2013 but have been bowled out for 49 and 68 on the same day in 2017 and 2022 respectively.

Catch the daily IPL live score updates and the latest IPL 2022 points table here at Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Will RCB qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs? Yes No 15 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra