"He is making a serious case for Team India's captaincy as well" - Shoaib Akhtar on Shreyas Iyer's leadership in IPL 2022 

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels Shreyas Iyer is making significant strides towards Team India's captaincy with his leadership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The 26-year-old has led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to two wins out of three matches so far.

Iyer led the Delhi Capitals (DC) to their inaugural IPL final in the 2020 edition. He was at the heart of the rebranding of the Delhi franchise after taking over the captaincy from Gautam Gambhir midway through IPL 2018.

After not being retained by DC, the flamboyant batter was roped in by two-time champions KKR at the mega auction.

Opining that Shreyas Iyer is trying to prove his worth in the ongoing IPL 2022, Shoaib Akhtar said on SK Match Ki Baat:

"Iyer is not putting pressure on the IPL with his captaincy, he is making a serious case for Team India's captaincy as well. He wants to cement his place in the Indian team and lead it as well. He is proving his worth.

"He should continue to score runs and lead the team well, and I believe he will become a big brand in the near future. Rahane has to deliver. KKR should not give up on Rahane so soon. Hopefully, he will perform."

Iyer has been on a purple patch since recovering from a shoulder injury that kept him out for several months last year. Following a successful Test debut, Iyer has translated his success across all formats with a prolific home season.

"These two will trouble the batters a lot" - Shoaib Akhtar on KKR's new ball pair

The former Pakistan pacer doled out praise on KKR's new-ball pair of Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee.

The duo have been fine exponents of powerplay bowling in the tournament so far, swinging the ball both ways.

Praising his former franchise's new ball attack, Akhtar said:

"Umesh Yadav is a skiddy bowler. He and Tim Southee tend to deceive batters in the air or get you to play shots. These two will trouble the batters a lot. It is a very good attack. Yadav's pave, fitness, and action are all good."

Akhtar concluded:

"He should have been given the new ball from the start, it has been 10 years now, and unfortunately, it did not happen before. He is a rare talent and will be the star of the tournament."

KKR will next face the Mumbai Indians at the MCA Stadium in Pune later tonight (April 6).

Edited by Arjun Panchadar