"Some boys didn't have a great day, but let's not point fingers" - Sanju Samson, Sangakkara address RR players after their loss against RCB in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson and coach Kumar Sangakkara are satisfied with the efforts of their team despite their defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday.

RR were right in control till probably the last five-seven overs when the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed completely took the game away from them. However, Sanju Samson wants his teammates to be proud of the brand of cricket that they are playing this season.

In a video posted by RR on YouTube, Samson was pretty vocal about the players trusting each other, despite some having a tough outing. He said:

"I think we sat down before the tournament we knew we are going to play games like this and that has happened. But I am really proud the way we batted and bowled actually. A lot of boys had a great day today, some of them didn't but let's not point fingers. Let's feel for them. Let's be for them, let's support them and let's trust them that they will come back stronger."

RR did make some mistakes but Samson feels it is important to accept whatever has happened and look ahead. On this, he said:

"Games like this will happen but we all know that the quality of cricket we are playing from the last 3 games has been fantastic. No negativity in this dressing room. Let's accept that we are cricketers, we are human beings, we make mistakes, learn from it and move on."

Apart from Sanju Samson, Sangakkara too praised RR players

Coach Kumar Sangakkara too gave some words of wisdom to the RR players after the loss. The Sri Lankan legend feels that such tough days teach the team a lot and how they bounce back from the situation is what would define their character. He stated:

"That was a tough game. That was a good game. We were tested when we batted. We were tested when we fielded. We are not going to dwell on what happened, on what they did, how they did it. IPL is like that. Days like this give us much more than an easy win. Learn from it and let's get better."

RR will play their next game against the Lucknow Super Giants on April 10.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee