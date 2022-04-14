"Suryakumar Yadav might also have been under some pressure thinking that he caused the runout" - Virender Sehwag on MI's collapse in the loss against PBKS in IPL 2022 

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag believes Suryakumar Yadav felt the burden of being responsible for two run-outs during the second innings. The dismissals of Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard, with Yadav at the other end, changed the course of the match in their pursuit of the 199-run target.

The 31-year-old was involved in a terrible mix-up with both batters during a crucial juncture in the run chase. The ensuing dismissals left Yadav alone at the crease and he ultimately perished in the penultimate over of the innings, handing PBKS a 12-run victory.

#MIvPBKS Pollard consoling Surya Kumar Yadav after he was run out by the latter. Pollard consoling Surya Kumar Yadav after he was run out by the latter.#MIvPBKS https://t.co/XxbFxpBGOn

Blaming Yadav for the run-out of Pollard, Sehwag said on Cricbuzz:

"The game changed with Varma's wicket. SKY might also have been under some pressure thinking that he caused the runout. Sometimes it happens, even though when you are in form, if you affect a runout, you go back into a shell. In the Tilak Varma case, it was 50/50, but he was certainly at fault for the Pollard runout."

The right-handed batter called for the extra run after witnessing Odean Smith's minor slip up at long on. However, the poor call left Pollard short of his crease and brought PBKS back into the game.

The final leg of the chase was well set up on the back of an inspiring partnership between Tilak Varma and Dewald Brewis. The young pair put on 84 runs for the third wicket in quick time in the middle overs.

Praising the duo for their efforts, Sehwag said:

"Brewis and Varma are great prospects. But, they will have to be consistent and keep learning and keep improving. They will have to meet the expectations and deal with their weaknesses."

MI have bestowed a lot of faith on the newbies, making them a regular presence in the playing XI. Varma has made the most of his chances while Brewis has also lived up to his billing so far.

"Arshdeep should be given two overs at the death" - Virender Sehwag

The architects behind the defense were arguably the duo of Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada. The duo were once again potent in the death overs and helped the side seal the game in the penultimate over itself. Their efforts gave Odean Smith an easier task in the final over.

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Has to be said. Arshdeep Singh is among the top 3-4 death bowlers in the IPL. Has to be said. Arshdeep Singh is among the top 3-4 death bowlers in the IPL.

Noting that Arshdeep should be given two overs in the crunch stage of the innings, Sehwag said:

"The pair of Rabada and Arshdeep are crucial for PBKS. Arshdeep in particular bowled really well, did not take any wickets, but I was impressed by him."

Sehwag added:

You expect this from Rabada anyway, but Arshdeep has done well in the last game as well. The 18th over he bowled was brilliant. He should be given two at the death, 18th, and 20th. Odean's quota can be finished earlier."

PBKS will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium on April 17 (Sunday)

