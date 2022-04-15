"Taking Shreyas Iyer over any version of Michael Jackson!" - Fans troll KKR captain for struggling against SRH speedsters in IPL 2022

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer played a rather uncharacteristic knock of 28 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and once again failed to get going after getting a start.
The 27-year-old consumed 25 deliveries for his 28 runs and was completely bamboozled by speedster Umran Malik. Shreyas Iyer often shuffles across the crease to disturb the rhythm of the bowler. However, Malik aimed for the stumps and rattled them once the KKR captain failed to get any bat on the ball.
Despite scoring one half-century so far in the tournament, fans aren't convinced about Iyer's ability to remain consistent with the bat. Some even believe that with his display against the pace and bounce of the SRH bowlers, he should no longer be in consideration for India's T20 World Cup squad.
After Shreyas Iyer's dismissal, Rana, Russell guide KKR to 175/8
Kane Williamson once again won the toss and had no problems whatsoever in bowling first. The pitch had something in it for the quicker bowlers and the SRH pacers took full advantage of the conditions on offer.
KKR debutant Aaron Finch continued his lean patch in the IPL as he was dismissed by Marco Jansen. T Natarajan then went through the defense of Venkatesh Iyer. Sunil Narine smashed a six off the first ball, but the experiment to send him up the order didn't work as he was dismissed off the very next ball.
At 31/3, KKR needed their two experienced Indian batters in Shreyas and Nitish Rana. While Rana found the middle of the bat quite frequently, Shreyas Iyer didn't look assured in his technique against the raw pace of Umran Malik.
The young speedster ended Shreyas' troubled stay with a fine yourker and KKR were in a spot of bother at 70/4. However, a timely half-century from Rana and a quickfire 49 from Andre Russell took KKR to a fighting total of 175/8 on the board.
If the Knight Riders' pacers can make the new ball count, they can certainly make a match out of this. SRH will once again bank on skipper Kane Williamson to play the anchor's role and take them to a third successive win.