"That might be as big as the one I hit you in Sharjah!" - Liam Livingstone trolls Kagiso Rabada while recalling longest six of IPL 2022

Punjab Kings (PBKS) stars Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada got together in a candid conversation after their side's emphatic win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday. Livingstone broke the record for the longest six this season by smashing Mohammed Shami for a monstrous 117m maximum.

Upon being asked by Rabada how he felt when he hit that six, Liam Livingstone gave a cheeky reply. The Englishman reminded the speedster that he had hit him for a similarly huge six in Sharjah during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup.

Speaking in a video posted on the IPL's official website, here's what Liam Livingstone had to say about that humongous six:

"Yeah nice to get one out of the middle of the bat actually. I think that might be as big as the one I hit you in Sharjah! (laughs). It's been nice, been a while since I got one properly out of the screws. That was really good. I told you this all time along, there is no time for blocks in T20 cricket."

Livingstone also contributed with the ball, picking up the big wicket of David Miller just as the southpaw was looking to up the ante. On this, he added:

"He did as well (Miller thought it was leg spin). It was nice, I spent a lot of time with Davey last year bowling at him in the nets. So it was really handy in getting his wicket. We played really well tonight, nice to get a win."

Punjab Kings @PunjabKingsIPL



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ



ʷʰᵉʳᵉ

is the ball that Livingstone hit?!



#GTvPBKS #IPL2022 ʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉis the ball that Livingstone hit?! ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉʷʰᵉʳᵉ ʷʰᵉʳᵉis the ball that Livingstone hit?! 😅🚀#GTvPBKS #IPL2022

Kagiso Rabada speaks to Liam Livingstone on his 4-fer

Kagiso Rabada won the Player of the Match against GT for his fantastic figures of 4/33. The South African speedster was taken for runs in his first over but showed great character to make a strong comeback and ended up with back-to-back four-wicket hauls. On this, he stated:

"I think today was a perfect game of cricket from us. It's the nature of the game, you're gonna get hit for boundaries. It just went my way that I got wickets."

Rabada was also impressed with Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 62 that ensured PBKS coasted to victory, achieving the 145-run target with 24 balls to spare. He hailed Dhawan by saying:

"One of the most consistent performers in world cricket, even in international cricket. Shikhar has done what Shikhar does, there is nothing more to say."

PBKS have improved their net run rate by a fair margin after their comprehensive eight-wicket win over GT. If they want to continue to keep their hopes alive in the competition, they will need the likes of Liam Livingstone, Kagiso Rabada and Dhawan to fire consistently.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra