"The Chennai team has a lot of question marks"- Parthiv Patel ahead of CSK vs RCB in IPL 2022

Former Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel believes the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a lot of questions to answer ahead of their crucial clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday.

The Men in Yellow have lost all four of their games this season and have failed to be consistent in both batting and bowling.

Parthiv Patel feels the form of last year's Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad has affected CSK badly as they aren't able to get the required start at the top of the order.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, here's what Patel had to say about the 25-year-old's woeful form this season:

"It won't happen that a team will lose all 14 games. But yes, the Chennai team has a lot of question marks, be it about their bowling combination or their batting. They have Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu, but Ruturaj Gaikwad's form has drastically changed."

Patel has also shed light on the other uncertainties in the CSK team ever since Ravindra Jadeja has been named the captain. He added:

"They have made a big change with Jadeja as captain. Dhoni is batting at No.7. Sometimes Theekshana is playing, and Milne is injured. When you lose 4-5 matches in the beginning itself the team morale goes down."

MS Dhoni should be back as CSK skipper: RP Singh

Former Indian fast bowler RP Singh also agreed with Patel's opinion and feels the Super Kings will need to sort out their issues if they are to make a strong comeback in IPL 2022.

The 36-year-old feels there is too much chopping and changing in the playing XI and that is not something Chennai is synonymous with. He stated:

"There are problems in both batting and bowling. It doesn't happen often that CSK changes its playing XI after just 2-3 games and changes batting order. But now everything looks uncertain and it looks a very weak team. The games that they have lost, they weren't competing in it for a long time."

RP Singh also claimed that MS Dhoni should take back the responsibility of captaining Chennai if they want to turn their season around as he knows how to bring the best out of the players they have. He added:

"I think things will get better if Dhoni is back as a captain. This is the team that they have and they will need to find combinations that work for them."

RCB will definitely begin as favorites against CSK on Tuesday. But the Men in Yellow have almost reached 'nothing to lose' territory and that could make them a dangerous side.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar