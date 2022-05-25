"The impact that he had was a real benefit for us" - SRH head coach Tom Moody on Umran Malik's IPL 2022 performance

Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) tearaway pacer Umran Malik emerged as one of their top performers with the ball in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

In a video shared by SRH on social media, Tom Moody spoke about Umran Malik's inspiring bowling performances. He mentioned that the right-armer contributed significantly to the success of the team by providing them with crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Tom Moody said:

"And then, of course, Umran Malik. The big story around the IPL, bowling the fastest deliveries in every single game. Also, having the impact that he did in the middle overs was a real benefit to us."

Malik was one of the three players retained by the franchise prior to the IPL 2022 mega-auction. The speedster repaid the faith shown in him with his bowling exploits during the league stage. He picked up 22 wickets from 14 games and a brilliant average of 20.18.

"Higher honours for him are not too far in the future" - SRH head coach on Rahul Tripathi

The 56-year-old also pointed out that Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi were exceptional with the bat for Hyderabad in IPL 2022. He opined that Tripathi is destined to reach greater heights in his career, considering his dynamic batting.

He added:

"Abhishek Sharma, young left-hander at the top of the order, really had a breakout season. Rahul Tripathi as well, a terrific performance from him. Batting at No. 3, the dynamic game that he brings to the team, is something special. I'm sure higher honours for him are not too far in the future."

It is worth mentioning that Sharma excelled in the opener's role, scoring 426 runs from 14 games. He finished as the leading run-getter for his team in the tournament. Tripathi, on the other hand, mustered 413 runs from 14 appearances at a fantastic strike rate of 158.23.

Moody stated that he was disappointed as the side failed to make the cut for the all-important campaign. However, irrespective of their dismal campaign, he reckoned that SRH still have a lot of positives to take from their stint. Moody explained:

"Obviously, a disappointing finish for 2022 but there are a lot of positives to take out of our campaign. A very new squad, and plenty to take into the future."

The 2016 champions made a promising start to their campaign and even managed a five-match winning streak. However, they stumbled in the second half and struggled to win matches consistently. With six wins to their name, SRH finished eighth in the points table.

