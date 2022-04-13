"The secret is out, my wife helps me with the hairstyle" - Rahul Chahar on his cornrow hairdo  

Punjab Kings (PBKS) spinner Rahul Chahar recently revealed that his wife helps him style his hair into braids. Chahar sported the cornrow hairstyle in IPL 2020 in the UAE.

Chahar credited his better half for being his hairstylist last year as well. The 22-year-old got married last month at a destination wedding in Goa.

Speaking about the hairstyle, Chahar said in a pre-match interview ahead of PBKS' fixture against MI:

"I just got married recently and my wife sets my hair. Before also she only used to make the braids, otherwise it just comes into one ponytail. So, the secret is out, she helps me with the hair."

Chahar's hair remains the same following his switch to the Punjab Kings from the Mumbai Indians. He was roped in by the Mayank Agarwal-led side for ₹5.25 crores ahead of IPL 2022.

Speaking about the prospect of facing his former franchise, Chahar said:

"It does not feel weird playing against the Mumbai Indians. From childhood, we are taught that whomever the opposition is, it does not matter, you just have to go out there and do your job. I have played against my brother as well, so the franchise is a little far away from that. My job is to give my 100 percent on the field."

The leg-spinner started his IPL career with the Rising Pune Supergiants. He was acquired by the five-time champions in the 2018 auction and was their lead spinner for three seasons, winning two titles in the process as well.

"I look for turn and bounce from the wicket" - Rahul Chahar

The 22-year-old began the tournament on a very bright note. He has, arguably, been the franchise's best bowler so far and has seven wickets across four matches with a miserly economy of 6.31.

Stating that he has not introduced any changes to his approach, Rahul Chahar said:

"Not doing much different, there is a bit of help here for the bowlers, especially at the Wankhede. With my bowling style, I look for turn and bounce from the wicket. The conditions here are better when compared to the UAE. I feel good bowling here, the rhythm is there. I was constantly practicing for two-three months before the tournament started, which is helping with my rhythm."

Opining that he just needs to stick with his line and length following a change in venue, Rahul Chahar concluded:

"There are not many changes for a spinner from venue to venue. You have to bowl on a good length and line. The huge factor over this ground would be the fielding because the winds are pretty strong, so the ball might deviate"

PBKS will play their first game at the MCA Stadium in Pune against MI in a short while.

