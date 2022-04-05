"Their bowling is probably their weak link" - Brad Hogg on Rajasthan Royals 

Ex-Australian cricketer Brad Hogg believes that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lack pace in their bowling attack.

He feels that the fast bowlers will be under pressure while bowling to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batters like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in their upcoming clash.

The former spinner made these remarks while speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday. He suggested that RR must claim early wickets against RCB if they want to overpower them in the encounter.

He opined that the Rajasthan side's bowling could be their weak link and stated that seasoned campaigners Kohli and du Plessis will give their bowlers a tough time when the two teams square off this evening.

Hogg said:

"RR don't really have any pace in their attack and up against the likes of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli up top, they're going to be put under extreme pressure. But if they get a few early wickets, RR will get on top. But their bowling against du Plessis and Kohli is going to be a big test for them. Their bowling is probably their weak link."

RCB and RR are scheduled to battle it out in the 13th league match of this year's cash-rich league. The match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai from 7:30 PM IST.

"Tymal Mills and Jasprit Bumrah are the only two MI bowlers who will have a dominant matchup against KKR's Andre Russell" - Brad Hogg

In the same video, Hogg also spoke about the upcoming match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He highlighted how KKR's swashbuckling batter Andre Russell struggled against Harshal Patel during their team's recent fixture.

He reckoned that Tymal Mills could do the same with his variations. Furthermore, he also named Jasprit Bumrah as the other MI bowler who could send the dynamic batter packing with his fiery yorkers.

Hogg added:

"Andre Russell struggled against Harshal Patel in KKR's last match because of the slower pace and the way Patel was attacking different lines, Russell was bamboozled. I don't see anyone apart from Tymal Mills in the MI attack who can do the same job against him.

"Also, Jasprit Bumrah with his quick yorkers. They are the only two bowlers who will have a dominant match up against Russell. So they'd hope that they have overs from these two towards the end to attack Russell."

MI and KKR will take on each other in the 14th match of the season on Wednesday at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Wednesday (April 6).

Mumbai are still in search of their maiden win and a victory over a team like Kolkata could do wonders for their confidence.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar