"There is a big question mark on the way he is approaching the game" - Parthiv Patel on MI's Kieron Pollard

Ex-India player Parthiv Patel expressed his concerns over Mumbai Indians' (MI) Kieron Pollard's poor batting form in the ongoing IPL 2022. He pointed out that the swashbuckler's dry run with the willow is a major concern for his team.

Parthiv Patel was speaking on Cricbuzz ahead of MI's upcoming clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) He stated that the only thing the five-time champions would be worried about will be Kieron Pollard's underwhelming form.

The former India wicket-keeper added that he does not expect the franchise to make any other changes to their lineup.

"There is a big question mark on Kieron Pollard's form and the way he is approaching the game. That could be the only point of concern for MI and apart from that, I don't think they'd look to make any changes."

It is worth mentioning that Kieron Pollard was retained by MI ahead of the IPL 2022 auction. However, the right-hander has failed to make a significant impact in this year's cash-rich league.

He has managed just 144 runs from his 11 appearances this season. Surprisingly, the power-hitter has an ordinary strike rate of 107.46 along with a poor batting average of 14.40.

"CSK might look to give Ruturaj Gaikwad the captaincy" - Ajay Jadeja ahead of CSK vs MI clash

Speaking in the same video, former India international Ajay Jadeja mentioned that Chennai could appoint opener Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain after they are officially eliminated from the ongoing edition.

He pointed out that CSK had made Ravindra Jadeja the skipper ahead of IPL 2022. However, the move backfired and had an impact on both the player and team's performances. This is why the former cricketer believes that it will be better to give someone a chance at a time when they have nothing to lose.

"CSK had appointed Ravindra Jadeja as the captain and were seeing their future in him. The only other option I see right now is Ruturaj Gaikwad. They might look to give him the captaincy once they are officially out of the playoffs race. They can see how he fares in that role. They will know that when the change of leadership doesn't work out, their whole season goes bad. So, instead of repeating the same mistake, they can try making that change during their remaining matches."

The Chennai-based side will take on Mumbai in the 59th league match of the season. It is a must-win game for MS Dhoni and Co. as they look to stay afloat in the competition. The contest is scheduled to take place at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (May 12).

Edited by Akshay Saraswat