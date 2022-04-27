"There were moments when I didn't want to continue playing" - PBKS batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa on his cricketing journey 

Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa is currently plying his trade for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022). While he has received immense appreciation from fans for his explosive knocks in the tournament, the left-hander recently spoke of the challenges he has faced in his career.

In a video shared by PBKS on social media, Bhanuka Rajapaksa revealed that he faced several difficulties before finally getting a national call-up in 2019.

The 30-year-old disclosed that he was mentally very low during that period and had also contemplated leaving the game. The dynamic batter revealed that he decided to pursue his passion, thanks to the unwavering support from his wife and parents.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa stated:

"About the challenges, you name it, I've been through everything through the period of 9-10 years. It took me almost 10 years to get into the side. It was really difficult. For nine years it was not easy. Mentally, I was very low. Sometimes, I was very down. I wouldn't say depressed but there were moments when I didn't want to continue playing cricket."

"But thanks to my wife, who was my fiance at the time. She was very supportive as well as my parents. They never wanted me to leave the game since they know how much I love it. Here am I now again. I think more than me, it was my wife who was much more into it."

It is worth mentioning that the explosive batter had announced his retirement from international cricket in January this year. However, ten days later, he reversed his decision and made himself available for selection.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa in IPL 2022

The talented batter was signed by PBKS for ₹50 lakhs at the IPL 2022 mega-auction earlier this year. The southpaw has impressed many with his counter-attacking approach in the limited opportunities that he's gotten so far in this year's cash-rich league.

Rajapaksa has amassed 125 runs from his four appearances in the competition and has a batting average of 31.25. The Sri Lankan cricketer also has a fantastic strike rate of 183.82 to his name in IPL 2022.

