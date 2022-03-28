"There's style in my name itself" - PBKS all-rounder Shahrukh Khan after the team's 5-wicket win over RCB in IPL 2022

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) secured a stunning five-wicket victory in their inaugural fixture of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday. In a video shared by PBKS on social media, the team's players shared their delight after their brilliant win.

Shahrukh Khan mentioned how he has often batted in such crunch situations in domestic cricket and was happy to receive such an opportunity in the very first game of IPL 2022. He said:

"There's style in my name itself so I have to obviously do it when I am batting too. I have encountered such situations many times in domestic cricket but not that many in the IPL. It was the first match of the season and I got to bat during such a situation and it's good that I could contribute to a winning cause."

Khan remained unbeaten on 24 and was instrumental in PBKS chasing down a stiff target of 206 in the encounter. Odean Smith also contributed significantly with the bat, slamming 25 runs from just eight deliveries.

Speaking of his dream debut in the cash-rich league, Khan stated that it was a great feeling to start the season on a winning note. However, he also suggested that the side still needs to work on certain aspects. Khan said:

"It's obviously a great feeling. We have got the team off to a good start. So, feeling good right now. We won, I'm happy with that. But as a team, we still have some stuff to work on and we'll get there."

PBKS, who are still in search of their maiden championship title, will be keen to capitalize on the momentum they have gathered after thrashing RCB.

"We want to celebrate the win but also look forward to what's coming ahead in IPL 2022" - PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal

Skipper Mayank Agarwal spoke about the importance of winning against such a strong line-up. Agarwal reckoned that the batters rose to the occasion to chase down an imposing total. He emphasized the importance of securing two crucial points at this juncture of the competition.

The 31-year-old also added that despite the dominant win, there is still scope for improvement in a few areas. Agarwal stated:

"Credit must go to the guys for the way they played. Fantastic execution from our batters. To chase that total was exceptional. Very nice to get two points, especially when you play against a strong team like RCB. There are some areas to improve and we're definitely going to have a certain chat about it. We want to celebrate the win but also look forward to what's coming ahead."

Punjab will next be in action on Friday, April 1 when they will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar