"They now understand the game very much and feel it"- DC's David Warner on his daughters

Star Australian batter David Warner is accompanied by his family for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The champion cricketer's daughters were recently spotted rooting for him from the stands during Delhi Capitals' (DC) recent clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The opening batter took to his social media accounts to share a picture of his little ones, who looked visibly dejected after their father's dismissal, and mentioned that they have now started to understand the game.

The 35-year-old added that it teaches them that one cannot win every time. Despite that, players always give their best whenever they step onto the field, he mentioned.

David Warner wrote:

"God bless, they now understand the game very much and feel it. So lucky to have my kids know what we do, but more importantly, it teaches them that you can’t always win. We all give 100% every time we walk onto that field, no matter what. #cricket #passion #ipl."

Warner made a significant impact with the bat against RCB, scoring 66 runs off just 38 deliveries. However, his efforts went in vain as his team lost the contest by 16 runs. He perished while trying to play a switch-hit against Wanindu Hasaranga.

Meanwhile, DC have had a slow start to their IPL 2022 campaign. With just two wins from five fixtures, they are currently languishing in seventh place in the points table.

David Warner in IPL 2022

The left-hander has showcased brilliant form in this year's cash-rich league so far. He has slammed two stunning half-centuries from his three appearances and has amassed 131 runs.

He has an impressive batting average of 43.67 in IPL 2022.

The southpaw will next be seen in action on Wednesday (April 20) when the Delhi-based side take on Punjab Kings at the MCA Stadium in Pune in the 32nd league match of the season.

DC squad for IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar