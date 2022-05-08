"This is not something that allows the team to flourish" - Aakash Chopra urges SRH to drop Kane Williamson to No.3 in IPL 2022

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be better off by opening with Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma, with skipper Kane Williamson anchoring the innings at No.3.

Williamson has had arguably his worst IPL season so far with the bat, having scored just 199 runs at an extremely poor strike rate of 96.14. His slow starts have arguably cost Hyderabad some much-needed impetus in the powerplay and that has proved to be the difference in their last few run-chases.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra explained why it is important for an attacking player like Tripathi to open in place of Williamson. He said:

"Kane hasn't scored many runs this season and has been too slow. Kohli has done better than Kane but he too hasn't been scoring quickly. This is not something that allows the team to flourish. So I would still say open the batting with Rahul Tripathi and Abhishek Sharma and let Kane bat at No.3."

Markram and Pooran have saved SRH too many times: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra is also worried about SRH's lack of batting depth that has been exposed in their last few games. The management isn't showing faith in all-rounder Abdul Samad and Washington Sundar is out injured.

The likes of Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran have covered huge cracks in the SRH batting, according to Aakash Chopra. The 44-year-old stated how Hyderabad need to approach their innings with such a batting line-up. He opined:

"Hyderabad also have this problem that there is no all-rounder. You play six batters and five bowlers and there's nothing in between. So this lack of balance has resurfaced. To make up for this, out of the top four atleast two should play till the 16th-17th over. Markram and Pooran have saved you too many times. But how long will you be dependent on just these two? That's the problem."

SRH beat RCB comprehensively when these two teams met earlier this season. However, Hyderabad have lost their last three games on the bounce and Bangalore will feel this is perhaps the best time to face-off against them.

