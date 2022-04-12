"Thukra ke mera pyaar, mera inteqaam dekhegi!"- Fans go berserk as Shivam Dube haunts RCB with blazing 95* in IPL 2022

It seems to be the season of redemptions as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube returned to haunt his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday.
The all-rounder smashed 95* off just 46 balls as CSK ended up with a mammoth total of 216/4 in their 20 overs. The RCB bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the southpaw and they simply had nowhere to hide.
Fans hailed Shivam Dube for finally showing just how destructive he can be if he gets to face enough deliveries, that too against his former franchise. Here are some of the best reactions:
Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa help CSK post mammoth 216/4
With the dew making chasing easier in the second half, it was important for CSK to post a huge first-innings total. However, they didn't get off to the best of starts as Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his lean patch of form after being trapped in front by RCB debutant Josh Hazlewood.
A brilliant piece of fielding from another debutant in Suyash Prabhudessai led to the big wicket of Moeen Ali. With the pitch holding up a bit and RCB still having Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasarang up their sleeve, it looked like RCB would strangle CSK to a modest total.
However, Shivam Dube didn't let Hasaranga settle by attacking him from the get-go. The left-hander smartly attacked the shorter boundary and Faf du Plessis was left with no option but to let Maxwell bowl from the other end.
Robin Uthappa began an assault on Maxwell and the runs suddenly started to flow from both ends. Uthappa's fantastic 88 and Dube's blazing 95* have ensured that despite having a weak bowling attack, CSK can believe they can get their first win of the season.
RCB, on the other hand, bat deep and will need to make the most use of the powerplay if they want to pull off this chase.