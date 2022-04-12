"Thukra ke mera pyaar, mera inteqaam dekhegi!"- Fans go berserk as Shivam Dube haunts RCB with blazing 95* in IPL 2022

It seems to be the season of redemptions as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube returned to haunt his former franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday.

The all-rounder smashed 95* off just 46 balls as CSK ended up with a mammoth total of 216/4 in their 20 overs. The RCB bowlers were taken to the cleaners by the southpaw and they simply had nowhere to hide.

Fans hailed Shivam Dube for finally showing just how destructive he can be if he gets to face enough deliveries, that too against his former franchise. Here are some of the best reactions:

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL in our hearts! just DUBE it!!!!!!in ourhearts! just DUBE it!!!!!! 💯 in our 💛 hearts!

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Shivam Dube, bro I don't care if you move your feet or not as long as you are going to move your bat like this. Shivam Dube, bro I don't care if you move your feet or not as long as you are going to move your bat like this.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Man Dube what happened to you Man Dube what happened to you 😭😭😭

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



#CSKvRCB Call it trash bowling or whatever you want, but this has been some innings from Shivam Dube! Took complete advantage of the full lengths RCB kept bowling at him! Top Knock! Call it trash bowling or whatever you want, but this has been some innings from Shivam Dube! Took complete advantage of the full lengths RCB kept bowling at him! Top Knock!#CSKvRCB

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra CSK with a crazy finish of 216/4. A proper masterclass batting display by Uthappa and Dube, both of them hit 17 sixes together. CSK with a crazy finish of 216/4. A proper masterclass batting display by Uthappa and Dube, both of them hit 17 sixes together.

Saahil Sharma @faahil Dube should have been our no.4 in 2019 WC. Dube should have been our no.4 in 2019 WC.

Sagar @sagarcasm Stephen Fleming watching Dube and Uthappa Stephen Fleming watching Dube and Uthappa https://t.co/IMqLhMIrpJ

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shivam Dube deserves the standing ovation, CSK lost 4 consecutive matches, they were 36 for 2 from 6.4 overs and then came Dube storm and scored unbeaten 95 runs from just 46 balls. Take a bow, Dube. Shivam Dube deserves the standing ovation, CSK lost 4 consecutive matches, they were 36 for 2 from 6.4 overs and then came Dube storm and scored unbeaten 95 runs from just 46 balls. Take a bow, Dube. https://t.co/ShDIWeoY66

Naman Agarwal @CoverDrivenFor4

Nothing can make me sadder and happier than cricket.



#IPL2022 Had a match today. We batted 1st. I was batting like a dream. Best I feel I've ever batted. Creamed 4 cover/square drives. Out for 22. Team all out for 70. Depressed all day. And now Uthappa & Dube decide to do this.Nothing can make me sadder and happier than cricket. Had a match today. We batted 1st. I was batting like a dream. Best I feel I've ever batted. Creamed 4 cover/square drives. Out for 22. Team all out for 70. Depressed all day. And now Uthappa & Dube decide to do this.Nothing can make me sadder and happier than cricket.#IPL2022

Flighted Leggie 🏏 @flighted_leggie Thought it's a six and hundred. But striking at 208 for 45 balls is crazy from Dube. Breakout season. Thought it's a six and hundred. But striking at 208 for 45 balls is crazy from Dube. Breakout season.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Shivam Dube. Get that head of yours up immediately Shivam Dube. Get that head of yours up immediately ♥️

Paras @ParasGirdhar22 Shivam Dube :

for RCB

169 runs in 15 matches



vs RCB

141 runs in 2 innings Shivam Dube : for RCB 169 runs in 15 matches vs RCB 141 runs in 2 innings

Thalavenger @Thalavenger Without Thala With Thala



this is The Thala Dhoni effect. What a batsman Shivam Dube Without Thala With Thalathis is The Thala Dhoni effect. What a batsman Shivam Dube https://t.co/wnfCd0gvb0

BALAJI @deep_extracover Punjab went hard for Dube, were the losing bid. Dube showing this intent and in this form in PK would have been even more fun. He would also have completed their batting order by hand type..... Punjab went hard for Dube, were the losing bid. Dube showing this intent and in this form in PK would have been even more fun. He would also have completed their batting order by hand type.....

Chatil Panditasekara @ChatilPandi Dube Is Smashing Everyone. This Season Cannot Be A Fluke Anymore #CSKvRCB Dube Is Smashing Everyone. This Season Cannot Be A Fluke Anymore #CSKvRCB

Billgates Billu @BillgatesBillu Time to put some respect to Shivam Dube. Literally the only guy atm who is doing his role well. In all the three knocks guy got the entry point right at middle overs and given his best hitting the spinners and junk pace. That's the only thing he's good at & doing it well. Time to put some respect to Shivam Dube. Literally the only guy atm who is doing his role well. In all the three knocks guy got the entry point right at middle overs and given his best hitting the spinners and junk pace. That's the only thing he's good at & doing it well.

Manya @CSKian716 Don't know about the longest sixes, but Dube hits the tallest sixes. Don't know about the longest sixes, but Dube hits the tallest sixes.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



3(6)

49(30)

57(30)

3(5)

94(46)



Best batsman of Chennai Super Kings this season. Shivam Dube in #IPL2022 3(6)49(30)57(30)3(5)94(46)Best batsman of Chennai Super Kings this season. Shivam Dube in #IPL2022:3(6)49(30)57(30)3(5)94(46)Best batsman of Chennai Super Kings this season. https://t.co/dsvc19lfwR

Vivian Varun @GunnerVivs This Dube dude always used to Ghost for RCB lmao. This Dube dude always used to Ghost for RCB lmao.

‘ @Ashwin_tweetz Will proudly tell my kids that 8.1 million people watched king dube destroying RCB, which is the highest ever of the 2022 season. Will proudly tell my kids that 8.1 million people watched king dube destroying RCB, which is the highest ever of the 2022 season.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire 102 metre six from Shivam Dube off RCB's best bowler tonight 102 metre six from Shivam Dube off RCB's best bowler tonight 😭😭😭

Kieran @BerbaSpinCric Kieran @BerbaSpinCric Dube is a typical CSK pickup, adds another LHB to the lineup, deployed wherever he can play a cameo knock and make a mess of opposition bowling plans, little pressure on him to consistently perform too. Dube is a typical CSK pickup, adds another LHB to the lineup, deployed wherever he can play a cameo knock and make a mess of opposition bowling plans, little pressure on him to consistently perform too. Dube causing a bit of a mess of RCB’s bowling plans here and even pumped Hasaranga out of the attack - pure chaos theory batting. twitter.com/berbaspincric/… Dube causing a bit of a mess of RCB’s bowling plans here and even pumped Hasaranga out of the attack - pure chaos theory batting. twitter.com/berbaspincric/…

Shivam Dube, Robin Uthappa help CSK post mammoth 216/4

With the dew making chasing easier in the second half, it was important for CSK to post a huge first-innings total. However, they didn't get off to the best of starts as Ruturaj Gaikwad continued his lean patch of form after being trapped in front by RCB debutant Josh Hazlewood.

A brilliant piece of fielding from another debutant in Suyash Prabhudessai led to the big wicket of Moeen Ali. With the pitch holding up a bit and RCB still having Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hasarang up their sleeve, it looked like RCB would strangle CSK to a modest total.

However, Shivam Dube didn't let Hasaranga settle by attacking him from the get-go. The left-hander smartly attacked the shorter boundary and Faf du Plessis was left with no option but to let Maxwell bowl from the other end.

Robin Uthappa began an assault on Maxwell and the runs suddenly started to flow from both ends. Uthappa's fantastic 88 and Dube's blazing 95* have ensured that despite having a weak bowling attack, CSK can believe they can get their first win of the season.

RCB, on the other hand, bat deep and will need to make the most use of the powerplay if they want to pull off this chase.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar