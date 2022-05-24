IPL 2022: "Title more important than the Purple Cap" - Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has stated that, for him, winning the IPL 2022 title with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) is more important than winning the Purple Cap.

The 31-year-old said he wasn't expecting to be the leading wicket-taker before the season and that his focus was on helping his side finish in the top two of the table.

The Royals achieved that goal by winning nine of their 14 games in the league stage, finishing the league stage at No. 2.

Chahal has had a pre-eminent contribution to it, with the leggie picking 26 wickets from 14 games at an average of 16.54. His exploits this season include a hat-trick, a five-wicket haul, and a four-wicket haul as well.

Speaking to broadcaster Star Sports ahead of Qualifier 1, he said:

"When I was planning before the season, I didn't think I'll get the Purple Cap, we'd decided we would finish in the top two and that has happened."

When asked how important winning the title is for him, he added:

"The title is always important, even more than the Purple Cap."

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner said he did "nothing special" to achieve his highest wicket tally in an IPL season, explaining:

"Nothing special, I just backed myself on what I've done over the years, didn't think about the things I can't control, and just kept my focus from match to match."

Chahal is currently two wickets clear of RCB's Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan tweaker, who has averaged 15.08 with the ball, will play in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday.

"We share things about life" - Yuzvendra Chahal on Jos Buttler

While the leggie has dominated the race for the Purple Cap, his teammate Jos Buttler hasn't let the Orange Cap go off his head in a long time.

When asked about their close bond, he attributed it to them sharing "things about life," while also calling Buttler's batting a "real positive sign" for the inaugural champions. He said:

"We trust each other, talk about things other than cricket, and share things about life. Our bond started from there. The way he's batting has been a real positive sign for us."

Edited by Arjun Panchadar