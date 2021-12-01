Head coach Trevor Bayliss leaves SRH, linked with Lucknow franchise ahead of IPL 2022: Reports

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Trevor Bayliss has resigned from his position. Cricbuzz reported that the former Australian batter is now in contact with the new Lucknow-based franchise. It is led by Sanjeev Goenka's RPSG group, who will join the IPL from the upcoming 2022 season.

One of the most successful coaches going around, Trevor Bayliss, joined SRH soon after leading England to the 2019 Cricket World Cup title. He was also a key cog in Kolkata Knight Riders' twin IPL wins in 2012 and 2014. The 58-year-old is also hailed for leading England to victory in the 2005 Ashes as head coach.

An SRH official said in the report:

"He has moved on and we'll announce the new coach soon."

Despite being a renowned coach, Trevor Bayliss had middling success at SRH. Under him, the franchise finished third in 2020 before being handed a wooden spoon in 2021. Their 2021 season was mired in off-field controversies that seemed to emanate from the backroom staff.

Intriguingly, Trevor Bayliss joined SRH in 2020 as a replacement for Tom Moody. But Moody was called back in the 2021 season, this time as the director of cricket. As SRH looked at sea in terms of their decision-making throughout the season, the Moody-Bayliss relationship came under the scanner from all corners.

Lucknow franchise contacts three other coaches besides Trevor Bayliss

Meanwhile, Andy Flower, the head coach of Punjab Kings (PBKS) has also resigned from his position. The former Zimbabwe captain has been a coach for the past 10 years, having received his maiden IPL stint in 2020. He has also reportedly been linked with the two new franchises and is likely to land a deal soon.

According to Cricbuzz, the Lucknow franchise has also reached out to former World Cup-winning coach Gary Kirsten and former Kiwi spinner Daniel Vettori. One of the four is likely to lead the team in IPL 2022.

