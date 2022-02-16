"Here to bring back the glory days" - Twitterati rejoice at Shreyas Iyer's appointment as KKR captain

Bringing an end to some speculation and a lot of hype, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) announced Shreyas Iyer as their new captain on Wednesday. Iyer was KKR's most expensive buy at the recent IPL 2022 Auction at ₹12.25 crore.

The 27-year-old middle-order batter has extensive experience of leading Mumbai in domestic cricket and the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL. He was given DC's reins midway through the 2018 season amidst the franchise's most tumultuous time.

Shreyas Iyer led the young side with gumption and rebuilt the structure from scratch alongside head coach Ricky Ponting. In 2020, he became the first and only DC captain to lead the franchise to an IPL final. Overall, he's captained in 43 IPL matches, registering 23 wins and 18 losses.

KKR needed a leader after they decided to move on from Eoin Morgan. The Englishman led the team to a runners-up finish last season, but drastically failed with the bat. Pat Cummins, who recently propelled Australia to a dominating Ashes win at home in his first stint as Test skipper, was touted as another captaincy candidate.

In Shreyas Iyer, KKR will want to find a long-term leader who, apart from being a batting rock, could lead the franchise's development to a modern T20 powerhouse.

KKR fans and the cricket fraternity in general looked jubilant by the announcement, as they took to Twitter to express their reactions. However, a section of fans were also unhappy that Cummins wasn't given the captaincy duties.

The following are the best of the reactions:

Srinjoy Sanyal @srinjoysanyal07 JUST IN: The Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Shreyas Iyer captain for upcoming #IPL2022 . Good choice, for both KKR and Indian cricket! JUST IN: The Kolkata Knight Riders appoint Shreyas Iyer captain for upcoming #IPL2022. Good choice, for both KKR and Indian cricket!

Nitesh Nishu @nitesh_nishu44 @KKRiders



#BottomSpotLoading @ShreyasIyer15 He left DC just bcoz of huge money & now gonna lead Morgan's KKR......sorry but its not a cup of tea like Morgan-Gambhir & Ganguli @KKRiders @ShreyasIyer15 He left DC just bcoz of huge money & now gonna lead Morgan's KKR......sorry but its not a cup of tea like Morgan-Gambhir & Ganguli😃😃#BottomSpotLoading

Cricketcasm @cricketcasm



#Cricket #IPL #IndvsWI Shreyas Iyer is the new captain of KKR. Coincidentally, his captaincy debut in IPL was against KKR. #IPL 2022 Shreyas Iyer is the new captain of KKR. Coincidentally, his captaincy debut in IPL was against KKR.#Cricket #IPL #IndvsWI #IPL2022

Diganta Das @Diganta05500988 @Purana_Lucknow @KKRiders @ShreyasIyer15 Shreyas Iyer is a long term captain prospect for KKR like Rishabh Pant of DC, Sanju of RR, Rahul of LSG... @Purana_Lucknow @KKRiders @ShreyasIyer15 Shreyas Iyer is a long term captain prospect for KKR like Rishabh Pant of DC, Sanju of RR, Rahul of LSG...

Guñ @Best_captain_



Captain 𝙎𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙖𝙨 𝙄𝙮𝙚𝙧 is here to reign & bring back the glory days



All the best Skipper

#KKR This is the beginning, and the dawn of a new era of @KKRiders Captain 𝙎𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙖𝙨 𝙄𝙮𝙚𝙧 is here to reign & bring back the glory daysAll the best Skipper This is the beginning, and the dawn of a new era of @KKRiders 💜💛Captain 𝙎𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙮𝙖𝙨 𝙄𝙮𝙚𝙧 is here to reign & bring back the glory days✊All the best Skipper 🙌🔥#KKR https://t.co/GZn4HH6Acf

Ashrar Ali @Jamhooriyat__ @KKRiders @ShreyasIyer15 Hope he follows footsteps of GG, who also came from Delhi franchise and changed KKR forever. @KKRiders @ShreyasIyer15 Hope he follows footsteps of GG, who also came from Delhi franchise and changed KKR forever. 💜💜💜

• @kurkureter @KKRiders

today in 2022 he became the new captain of KKR.



Go well young man iyer @ShreyasIyer15 Iyer had captained the IPL for the first time in 2018 against KKR from DC's side, and was also a mom the match,today in 2022 he became the new captain of KKR.Go well young man iyer @KKRiders @ShreyasIyer15 Iyer had captained the IPL for the first time in 2018 against KKR from DC's side, and was also a mom the match, today in 2022 he became the new captain of KKR.🔥🔥Go well young man iyer https://t.co/ROurFtKHSE

Syed Ali Ashraf @Purana_Lucknow @KKRiders

Iyer seems tooo casual about everything.



The only leader ever that KKR had was Gautam Gambhir , lagta tha ki maar peet hogi , maza aata tha . @ShreyasIyer15 Would have gone for Pat ,Iyer seems tooo casual about everything.The only leader ever that KKR had was Gautam Gambhir , lagta tha ki maar peet hogi , maza aata tha . @KKRiders @ShreyasIyer15 Would have gone for Pat ,Iyer seems tooo casual about everything.The only leader ever that KKR had was Gautam Gambhir , lagta tha ki maar peet hogi , maza aata tha .

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen



But I am looking forward to his development and growth! Both as a batter and as a leader!



#IPL2022 twitter.com/CricXtasy/stat… CricXtasy @CricXtasy



Iyer enjoyed a great time as the Delhi Capitals' Captain. How successful do you think his stint with KKR is going to be? KKR have appointed Shreyas Iyer as their Captain for #IPL2022 Iyer enjoyed a great time as the Delhi Capitals' Captain. How successful do you think his stint with KKR is going to be? KKR have appointed Shreyas Iyer as their Captain for #IPL2022.Iyer enjoyed a great time as the Delhi Capitals' Captain. How successful do you think his stint with KKR is going to be? It will be a real challenge for Shreyas Iyer to lead and be successful with a side that has so many flaws in its construction.But I am looking forward to his development and growth! Both as a batter and as a leader! It will be a real challenge for Shreyas Iyer to lead and be successful with a side that has so many flaws in its construction.But I am looking forward to his development and growth! Both as a batter and as a leader!#IPL2022 twitter.com/CricXtasy/stat…

VARSHINI (#TEJRAN HALLABOL) @FTWRUBINA14

waise I knew he would be the captain.. but glad he is officially appointed..



GOOD LUCK MY FUTURE INDIA CAPTAIN ... twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra… Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as captain of KKR. Shreyas Iyer has been appointed as captain of KKR. OMGGGG OMGGG..waise I knew he would be the captain.. but glad he is officially appointed..GOOD LUCK MY FUTURE INDIA CAPTAIN ... #ShreyasIyer OMGGGG OMGGG.. waise I knew he would be the captain.. but glad he is officially appointed.. GOOD LUCK MY FUTURE INDIA CAPTAIN ... #ShreyasIyer twitter.com/mufaddal_vohra…

carti @ayugoswami @ayebonda Rana after beating Shreyas Iyer to the orange cap @ayebonda Rana after beating Shreyas Iyer to the orange cap https://t.co/Br0HjbtPAJ

"Extremely honored" - Shreyas Iyer on being announced KKR captain

In an official statement, Shreyas Iyer said he is "extremely honored" to have got the job and thanked the franchise stakeholders for showing faith in him.

He said:

“I am extremely honoured to have gotten the opportunity to lead a prestigious team like KKR. The IPL as a tournament brings the best players from different countries and cultures together and I look forward to leading this great group of very talented individuals. I would like to thank the owners, management and support staff of KKR for giving me the opportunity to lead this team and I am confident that we will find the right synergies to achieve the team's goals."

The IPL 2022 season is likely to kick off in the last week of March.

Edited by Samya Majumdar