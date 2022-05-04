"Upgrading level of liability he is every single day!" - Fans furious as Virat Kohli's struggle with the bat continues in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli had another horrible outing with the bat, this time against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2022 on Wednesday. The 33-year-old could only score 30 runs off 33 balls for the same.

CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali was once again the nemesis for Kohli as the latter got cleaned up by playing right across a turning ball that shattered the stumps. Ali has got the better of Kohli on a number of occasions and it was perhaps a masterstroke from MS Dhoni to bring the off-spinner into the attack.

Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see Virat Kohli in such poor form, especially against spinners. Some also slammed him for running out Glenn Maxwell and sucking all the momentum out of what could have been a huge total posted by RCB.

Here are some of the reactions:

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



#IPL2022 Everything else might change but Kohli getting cleaned up by Moeen Ali jaffas and giving bewildered expressions won't. Everything else might change but Kohli getting cleaned up by Moeen Ali jaffas and giving bewildered expressions won't.#IPL2022

Udit @udit_buch Agar Faf Kohli jaisa khelta to use CSK agent kaha jata. Agar Faf Kohli jaisa khelta to use CSK agent kaha jata.

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Its been a while. I'm nobody to say anything on him but him playing across against spinners has been the reason of many such dismissals. Just play straight yaar. Pathetic. Its been a while. I'm nobody to say anything on him but him playing across against spinners has been the reason of many such dismissals. Just play straight yaar. Pathetic.

AAYUSHHH @bebaslachara_ Virat Kohli is not finished yet in test format #CSKvRCB Virat Kohli is not finished yet in test format #CSKvRCB https://t.co/cnBmRT4yiv

𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 @Kohliesque IPL Kohli is the most irritating batsman of all time no performance in the last 3 years only vibes IPL Kohli is the most irritating batsman of all time no performance in the last 3 years only vibes

Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ #RCBvCSK Just see Patidar man... You can't play block shots as a right-hander against an off-spinner in T20 cricket. As a fan, it is getting frustrating to see this man struggle this much #IPL2022 Just see Patidar man... You can't play block shots as a right-hander against an off-spinner in T20 cricket. As a fan, it is getting frustrating to see this man struggle this much #IPL2022 #RCBvCSK

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 @ps26_11 Deep dasgupta saying the delivery on which Kohli got out had 7° turn. A perfect ball by an offie. When Kohli gets out, the ball is termed as unplayable all the time 🤣 Deep dasgupta saying the delivery on which Kohli got out had 7° turn. A perfect ball by an offie. When Kohli gets out, the ball is termed as unplayable all the time 🤣

Jitender Singh @j_dhillon8 Eid thi, Moeen ne goat dekhi or jatka di. Eid thi, Moeen ne goat dekhi or jatka di.

? @wrogn_ real fans shud trend #DropKohli instead of useless trends real fans shud trend #DropKohli instead of useless trends

arfan @Im__Arfan First 6 overs 57/0, omg is this rcb..

Next 6 overs 38/3, oh yes this is rcb.. First 6 overs 57/0, omg is this rcb.. Next 6 overs 38/3, oh yes this is rcb..

Udit @udit_buch SRH were brave enough to leave Warner who wasn't even half bad as how Kohli has been. SRH were brave enough to leave Warner who wasn't even half bad as how Kohli has been.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Horrible knock by Kohli. And the real downside of this knock isn't the fact that he played 33 balls for 30 on a track which has 190-200 par, but the fact that he got Maxwell run out too.



After that run out, he had to make up for it, but alas. Horrible knock by Kohli. And the real downside of this knock isn't the fact that he played 33 balls for 30 on a track which has 190-200 par, but the fact that he got Maxwell run out too. After that run out, he had to make up for it, but alas.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Moeen Ali gets Virat Kohli for the 11th time in all formats. Moeen Ali gets Virat Kohli for the 11th time in all formats.

Ishant Bhatia @IshantBhatia

#IPL2022 #CSKvRCB @ESPNcricinfo First you yourself score at a strike rate of 100 and then you get the most dangerous player in your team run out. CSK would be so thankful to Kohli right now!! First you yourself score at a strike rate of 100 and then you get the most dangerous player in your team run out. CSK would be so thankful to Kohli right now!!#IPL2022 #CSKvRCB @ESPNcricinfo

Ramesh Srivats @rameshsrivats I think Kohli's runs are hurting RCB more than Kohli's failures. I think Kohli's runs are hurting RCB more than Kohli's failures.

Harshal Patel FC @hitesh_garg18 From not scoring runs to scoring match-losing runs to now running out team's matchwinner, Kohli's really upgrading the level of liability he is every single day From not scoring runs to scoring match-losing runs to now running out team's matchwinner, Kohli's really upgrading the level of liability he is every single day 😭😭😭

JSK @imjsk27

48 (36) vs MI

0 (1) vs LSG

0 (1) vs SRH

#Ipl Kohli's 3 best innings of this season48 (36) vs MI0 (1) vs LSG0 (1) vs SRH Kohli's 3 best innings of this season48 (36) vs MI0 (1) vs LSG0 (1) vs SRH#Ipl

Ben Gardner @Ben_Wisden



#IPL2022 Virat Kohli at his peak would have stood there looking shocked for at least five seconds after that Moeen Ali ball. A shame to see him let his standards slip Virat Kohli at his peak would have stood there looking shocked for at least five seconds after that Moeen Ali ball. A shame to see him let his standards slip#IPL2022

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire How does everytime Kohli bat's he looks like he's about to score a 100 but ends up scoring it with his strike rate? How does everytime Kohli bat's he looks like he's about to score a 100 but ends up scoring it with his strike rate?

TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy #RCBvCSK Omg Virat Kohli we love you, u are the sun to our world, the pot of gold at the end of our rainbow, you are one in a million, we are meant for each other, we cant stop thinking about you, every waking moment is spent with you mentally, you are everything Omg Virat Kohli we love you, u are the sun to our world, the pot of gold at the end of our rainbow, you are one in a million, we are meant for each other, we cant stop thinking about you, every waking moment is spent with you mentally, you are everything🔥😍 #RCBvCSK https://t.co/3xG4FT2OnY

Varun @Vaarrunnn

Maxwell’s wicket

Thank you Kohli 30 (33)Maxwell’s wicketThank you Kohli 30 (33) ☑️ Maxwell’s wicket ☑️ Thank you Kohli 💛 https://t.co/U7i9SQze6f

𝑷𝒓𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒕 @Kohliesque people here saying now Steve Smith better t20 batsman than Kohli mahnn our downfall is disgusting people here saying now Steve Smith better t20 batsman than Kohli mahnn our downfall is disgusting

Silly Point @FarziCricketer After dismissing Faf, Moeen Ali made it even for RCB by getting Kohli out. #IPL After dismissing Faf, Moeen Ali made it even for RCB by getting Kohli out. #IPL

tanya @traumatied Not gonna defend Virat Kohli anymore. He needs to earn it now. Enough is enough Not gonna defend Virat Kohli anymore. He needs to earn it now. Enough is enough 💔

Mahindro Sing Dhuni @Gawd_Dhuni

#CSKvsRCB RCB fans and CSK fans after the wicket of Virat Kohli RCB fans and CSK fans after the wicket of Virat Kohli#CSKvsRCB https://t.co/BpfWls6JNv

KASHISH @crickashish217 Against spin, over 393 deliveries faced since IPL 2020, Kohli has a strike-rate of 104.83. And his struggles are majorly on the frontfoot. He takes a minimal stride at the ball and just flashes at it with his hands. So when a bowler like Moeen gets it to dip and turn, he's Against spin, over 393 deliveries faced since IPL 2020, Kohli has a strike-rate of 104.83. And his struggles are majorly on the frontfoot. He takes a minimal stride at the ball and just flashes at it with his hands. So when a bowler like Moeen gets it to dip and turn, he's

Abhishek @be_mewadi Virat Kohli's Performance in -



Match GYM Virat Kohli's Performance in - Match GYM https://t.co/AMuCpqzsym

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



36 - Virat Kohli*

35 - Shikhar Dhawan

35 - Shane Watson

29 - Manish Pandey



#CSKvRCB Most times getting bowled out in IPL36 - Virat Kohli*35 - Shikhar Dhawan35 - Shane Watson29 - Manish Pandey Most times getting bowled out in IPL36 - Virat Kohli*35 - Shikhar Dhawan35 - Shane Watson29 - Manish Pandey#CSKvRCB

°•••Imran•••° @ImranRO45 #Kohli To be openly Frank rcb is carrying him. It will take a time to understand for brainless choklians #CSKvRCB To be openly Frank rcb is carrying him. It will take a time to understand for brainless choklians #CSKvRCB #Kohli https://t.co/7lITMNhuv2

siyα. @siyascutiee we asked kohli to score runs. he is scoring, we didn't mentioned the strike rate it's our mistake not his. please we asked kohli to score runs. he is scoring, we didn't mentioned the strike rate it's our mistake not his. please https://t.co/DUPPCNOITG

Aditya @Adityakrsaha Such a terrible knock from Kohli. Played too many dot balls and got Maxwell runout as well. He was never looked in touch barring that Six over covers. Such a terrible knock from Kohli. Played too many dot balls and got Maxwell runout as well. He was never looked in touch barring that Six over covers.

Virat Kohli's knock derailed RCB's innings a bit

Although Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli put up 62 runs for the first wicket, a lot of those runs were off edges and mistimed shots behind the wicket. While Kohli continued to struggle to time the ball, Du Plessis tried to up the ante and was successful to an extent.

However, Dhoni introduced Ali into the attack and invited the RCB openers to have a crack at the off-spinner. Du Plessis obliged but could only find the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Glenn Maxwell was perhaps sent at No.3 to give RCB that much-needed push in the middle overs.

However, the lack of communication between him and Kohli led to the Australian star being run out. Kohli had to bat through the innings and perhaps try to improve his strike rate. But Ali produced a classic off-spinner delivery to get rid of the former RCB captain.

Some fine hitting from Mahipal Lomror and from Dinesh Karthik towards the end has ensured that RCB have a competitive total of 173/8 on the board. CSK will need a good start from their openers once again, but will back themselves to chase down the total.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee