"Upgrading level of liability he is every single day!" - Fans furious as Virat Kohli's struggle with the bat continues in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli had another horrible outing with the bat, this time against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2022 on Wednesday. The 33-year-old could only score 30 runs off 33 balls for the same.
CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali was once again the nemesis for Kohli as the latter got cleaned up by playing right across a turning ball that shattered the stumps. Ali has got the better of Kohli on a number of occasions and it was perhaps a masterstroke from MS Dhoni to bring the off-spinner into the attack.
Fans on Twitter were frustrated to see Virat Kohli in such poor form, especially against spinners. Some also slammed him for running out Glenn Maxwell and sucking all the momentum out of what could have been a huge total posted by RCB.
Virat Kohli's knock derailed RCB's innings a bit
Although Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli put up 62 runs for the first wicket, a lot of those runs were off edges and mistimed shots behind the wicket. While Kohli continued to struggle to time the ball, Du Plessis tried to up the ante and was successful to an extent.
However, Dhoni introduced Ali into the attack and invited the RCB openers to have a crack at the off-spinner. Du Plessis obliged but could only find the fielder at deep mid-wicket. Glenn Maxwell was perhaps sent at No.3 to give RCB that much-needed push in the middle overs.
However, the lack of communication between him and Kohli led to the Australian star being run out. Kohli had to bat through the innings and perhaps try to improve his strike rate. But Ali produced a classic off-spinner delivery to get rid of the former RCB captain.
Some fine hitting from Mahipal Lomror and from Dinesh Karthik towards the end has ensured that RCB have a competitive total of 173/8 on the board. CSK will need a good start from their openers once again, but will back themselves to chase down the total.