"Varun Chakravarthy is like The Office, predictable after three seasons!"- Fans roast KKR mystery spinner for poor form in IPL 2022 

Varun Chakravarthy's poor form for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued as Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a mammoth 217/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Although the pitch is good for batting, RR have arguably scored 15-20 runs more than the par score.

Jos Buttler continued his sensational form this season, scoring his second hundred. The Englishman and captain Sanju Samson took the KKR bowlers, especially Varun Chakravarthy, to the cleaners. Kolkata did pull things back with wickets towards the end, but Rajasthan seem to have got a match-winning total.

Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Chakravarthy's indifferent bowling form After his last outing against Hyderabad, where he gave away 45 runs in three overs, fans expected the mystery spinner to make a comeback. However, Chakravarthy's poor showing this season has continued.

Some fans even took a dig at him for his inconsistency. Here are some of the reactions:

arfan @Im__Arfan Varun missing dk boy tamil tips behind the stumps. Varun missing dk boy tamil tips behind the stumps.

BALAJI @deep_extracover BALAJI @deep_extracover Even after arrival of Cummins, KKR's death bowling will remain like this (poor) unless Cummins does something extraordinary. Thanks to Umesh breaking the game inside PP. Their best bet going forward. Hope Umesh repeats it more often than not. But then, teams will be aware of it Even after arrival of Cummins, KKR's death bowling will remain like this (poor) unless Cummins does something extraordinary. Thanks to Umesh breaking the game inside PP. Their best bet going forward. Hope Umesh repeats it more often than not. But then, teams will be aware of it You diffuse Umesh in PP, with Varun not bowling well, KKR becomes a one bowler attack, Narine. This is how it was supposed to be always. Just that Umesh's new ball value was something teams didn't anticipate early in the season. twitter.com/deep_extracove… You diffuse Umesh in PP, with Varun not bowling well, KKR becomes a one bowler attack, Narine. This is how it was supposed to be always. Just that Umesh's new ball value was something teams didn't anticipate early in the season. twitter.com/deep_extracove…

Aegon Targaryen™🗡️ @SivanesanThala Varun Chakravarthy was doing well until

Varun Chakravarthy was doing well untilhttps://t.co/8RRie3KjPD

Dinda Academy @academy_dinda Varun Chakravarthy is under close scrutiny! Varun Chakravarthy is under close scrutiny!

Anuj 🇮🇳SRKian🇮🇳 @anujrocks44



Please don't include him from next matches onwards KKR



The weakest retained player ever in IPL



Isse badhiya hota Gill, DK ya Tripathi mein se kisi ek ko retain karte Varun Chakravarthy is biggest disappointment of this season @KKRiders Please don't include him from next matches onwards KKRThe weakest retained player ever in IPLIsse badhiya hota Gill, DK ya Tripathi mein se kisi ek ko retain karte Varun Chakravarthy is biggest disappointment of this season @KKRiders Please don't include him from next matches onwards KKRThe weakest retained player ever in IPLIsse badhiya hota Gill, DK ya Tripathi mein se kisi ek ko retain karte

Commentweeters 🏏🥂 @commentweeters Varun Chakravarthy:



Give me freedom

Give me fire

Give me DK popa behind the stumps

Or else I'll retire



Badly missing Tamil Tips Varun Chakravarthy:Give me freedom Give me fireGive me DK popa behind the stumpsOr else I'll retireBadly missing Tamil Tips

Priyanshu Das @priyanshu552002 .

#IPL KKR let go off Kuldeep Yadav and kept Varun Chakravarthy KKR let go off Kuldeep Yadav and kept Varun Chakravarthy 😂.#IPL

DrSanjay @Sanjaysasane6

#varunchakravarthy

#KKRvsRR varun chakravarthy who failed us badly in the T20 World Cup last year... Is no more mystery spinner.... varun chakravarthy who failed us badly in the T20 World Cup last year... Is no more mystery spinner....#varunchakravarthy#KKRvsRR

Keira Beckham @jonjo_sins Varun Chakravarthy is like The Office.

Became predictable after 3 seasons. Varun Chakravarthy is like The Office.Became predictable after 3 seasons.

Sumit @_RKSumit The biggest mystery about Varun Chakravarthy's spin bowling is why exactly he is called a mystery spinner..🤔 The biggest mystery about Varun Chakravarthy's spin bowling is why exactly he is called a mystery spinner..🤔

Letsgobabysuu @letsgobabysuu I'm sorry but Varun Chakravarthy is just too overrated. Too much hype of a bowler. I'm sorry but Varun Chakravarthy is just too overrated. Too much hype of a bowler.

Ritik @Ritik_agarwal__

#RRvKKR | #JosButtler | #RRvsKKR | #KKRvsRR | #KKRvRR KKR retained Varun Chakravarthy for 8 crores, they could have retained DK, Gill, Prasidh. Also Tripathi could have been retained as uncapped (4 crores). KKR retained Varun Chakravarthy for 8 crores, they could have retained DK, Gill, Prasidh. Also Tripathi could have been retained as uncapped (4 crores).#RRvKKR | #JosButtler | #RRvsKKR | #KKRvsRR | #KKRvRR https://t.co/OBujmqziXi

Subhajit Dey @Subhajit2304

#RRvsKKR #IPL2022 KKR deserve this type of hammering and thrashing for letting go the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh krishna and Shubhman gill and retaining the likes of Venky (with just experience of 10 good matches last year) And Chakravarthy KKR deserve this type of hammering and thrashing for letting go the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh krishna and Shubhman gill and retaining the likes of Venky (with just experience of 10 good matches last year) And Chakravarthy #RRvsKKR #IPL2022

Jos Buttler, Samson didn't let Varun Chakravarthy settle into rhythm

KKR captain Shreyas Iyer probably did the right thing by electing to bowl first, considering the dew factor. However, RR got off to a flying start, thanks to the Orange Cap holder Buttler's exploits. The English star didn't spare any KKR pacer, forcing Iyer to introduce Chakravarthy in the powerplay.

However, the mystery spinner looked low on confidence after the thrashing he had received in his previous outing. Buttler piled more misery on the spinner as he smashed him all around the park.

Devdutt Padikkal's wicket was a chance for the KKR bowlers to apply the squeeze and bring the run rate down. However, captain Samson ensured that the momentum didn't swing Kolkata's way by playing some exquisite shots.

Buttler just kept on hitting the ball cleanly, bringing up his second hundred of the season. When Pat Cummins struck with the big wicket of Buttler, the other KKR bowlers also stepped up, and the run-scoring seemed to slow down.

However, some lusty blows from the in-form Shimron Hetmyer in the last over ensured Rajasthan got a few extra runs, keeping the dew in mind. KKR do have the firepower to chase down the big total. They have made a good start, reaching 93-1 after eight overs.

