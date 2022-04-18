"Varun Chakravarthy is like The Office, predictable after three seasons!"- Fans roast KKR mystery spinner for poor form in IPL 2022 

Varun Chakravarthy's poor form for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) continued as Rajasthan Royals (RR) posted a mammoth 217/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Although the pitch is good for batting, RR have arguably scored 15-20 runs more than the par score.
Jos Buttler continued his sensational form this season, scoring his second hundred. The Englishman and captain Sanju Samson took the KKR bowlers, especially Varun Chakravarthy, to the cleaners. Kolkata did pull things back with wickets towards the end, but Rajasthan seem to have got a match-winning total.
Fans on Twitter were disappointed to see Chakravarthy's indifferent bowling form After his last outing against Hyderabad, where he gave away 45 runs in three overs, fans expected the mystery spinner to make a comeback. However, Chakravarthy's poor showing this season has continued.
Some fans even took a dig at him for his inconsistency. Here are some of the reactions:
Jos Buttler, Samson didn't let Varun Chakravarthy settle into rhythm
KKR captain Shreyas Iyer probably did the right thing by electing to bowl first, considering the dew factor. However, RR got off to a flying start, thanks to the Orange Cap holder Buttler's exploits. The English star didn't spare any KKR pacer, forcing Iyer to introduce Chakravarthy in the powerplay.
However, the mystery spinner looked low on confidence after the thrashing he had received in his previous outing. Buttler piled more misery on the spinner as he smashed him all around the park.
Devdutt Padikkal's wicket was a chance for the KKR bowlers to apply the squeeze and bring the run rate down. However, captain Samson ensured that the momentum didn't swing Kolkata's way by playing some exquisite shots.
Buttler just kept on hitting the ball cleanly, bringing up his second hundred of the season. When Pat Cummins struck with the big wicket of Buttler, the other KKR bowlers also stepped up, and the run-scoring seemed to slow down.
However, some lusty blows from the in-form Shimron Hetmyer in the last over ensured Rajasthan got a few extra runs, keeping the dew in mind. KKR do have the firepower to chase down the big total. They have made a good start, reaching 93-1 after eight overs.