IPL 2022 Venue details: Capacity of Brabourne, DY Patil and other stadiums for IPL 15

IPL 2022 will start on March 26 with four venues, namely Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium, Wankhede Stadium and MCA Stadium playing host to the entire league stage. For the first time in the tournament's history, only two cities will host the league round.

Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the BCCI has allotted IPL 2022 matches to Mumbai and Pune only. While Wankhede Stadium and MCA Stadium have regularly hosted IPL matches in the recent past, the Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium have not hosted matches so frequently.

There was a time when the Mumbai Indians played home matches at different venues in Mumbai. But in the last few seasons, they have hosted other teams at the Wankhede Stadium only.

Meanwhile, the MCA Stadium was home to the Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017. In 2018, the Chennai Super Kings played some home matches in Pune.

Brabourne Stadium details and capacity

Among the other two venues, the Brabourne Stadium has a seating capacity of 20,000 fans. In the initial phase of IPL 2022, only 25% seating capacity will be allowed, meaning a maximum of 5,000 fans can watch the matches at the stadium.

The two ends of the venue are the Pavilion End and the Church Gate End. The BCCI has allotted 15 matches to this venue.

The DY Patil Stadium is the biggest venue for IPL 2022 league matches in terms of seating capacity. The venue can accommodate a maximum of 55,000 fans. Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, close to 13,750 fans will be allowed inside the DY Patil Stadium for IPL 2022 games.

Pavilion End and Media End are the two ends of the venue. In case you didn't know, the DY Patil Stadium was the venue for the first-ever IPL Final in 2008.

