Venue for Wednesday’s DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 match changed from MCA to Brabourne owing to COVID-19 cases 

The venue for the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday (20 April) has been changed from the MCA Stadium in Pune to the Brabourne (CCI) in Mumbai owing to COVID-19 cases in the DC camp.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday (19 April) announced the change of venue through an official media release. The organizers explained that the decision has been taken to “avoid any further incident due to any undetected cases during a long-distance bus journey in a closed environment.”

The release also confirmed that five members of the Delhi contingent have tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, Patrick Farhat (physiotherapist), Chetan Kumar (sports massage therapist), Dr Abhijit Salvi (team doctor) and Akash Mane (social media content team member) are the ones who have returned positive tests between April 15 and April 18.

The BCCI confirmed that all those who have tested positive are under isolation and medical observation. The release further sheds light on the testing procedure:

“They will be tested on Day 6 and 7 and subject to both the tests being negative they will be re-integrated into the Delhi Capitals bio-secured bubble. From April 16th onwards, the entire Delhi Capitals contingent has been put under a daily RT-PCR testing procedure. The 4th round of RT-PCR tests conducted on April 19th have returned negative. The Delhi Capitals contingent will undergo another round of RT-PCR testing on the morning of April 20th.”

Delhi Capitals are currently in eighth position in the IPL 2022 points table, having won two and lost three of their five matches.

Delhi Capitals' IPL 2022 campaign so far

Delhi have had a mixed run in IPL 2022 thus far. They began their campaign with a four-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians (MI), chasing down a target of 178. Subsequently, they lost to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by 14 runs and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by six wickets.

DC then returned to winning ways by hammering the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 44 runs. However, in their previous match, they succumbed to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 16 runs. Chasing 190, Delhi were restricted to 173 for seven.

Edited by Samya Majumdar