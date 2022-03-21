Virat Kohli joins RCB bio-bubble in Mumbai ahead of IPL 2022 

Star batter Virat Kohli has arrived at Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) pre-season camp ahead of the highly-anticipated 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The Bangalore-based franchise took to social media to announce Kohli's arrival. The right-handed batter has been a part of the side right from the inaugural edition of the cash-rich league. RCB captioned the post:

Meanwhile, several members of the RCB squad have commenced training for this year's cash-rich league in Mumbai. Kohli is also expected to join his teammates on the field soon.

It is worth mentioning that the 33-year-old had been at the helm of the side for nine years. While Kohli stepped down as skipper after the previous edition, he remains a vital cog in their star-studded line-up.

Kohli has successfully established himself as one of the top draws in the competition. With 6283 runs to his name from 207 matches, he is the leading run-scorer in the league's history.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 campaign to begin on March 27

The Faf du Plessis-led side will lock horns with Punjab Kings in their opening encounter of the season on March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium. They are placed in Group B along with Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

RCB had retained Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of last month's IPL 2022 mega-auction. They added several proven campaigners along with a number of promising youngsters to their roster at the two-day event. Here is the list of RCB players for this year:

RCB squad for IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

