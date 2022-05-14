"Virat Kohli should pay for my therapy!"- Heartbroken fans feel RCB's playoffs chances very slim after heavy loss to PBKS in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a heavy defeat by 54 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and that has dented their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Chasing a mammoth target of 210, Bangalore could only manage 155/9 as their batting failed to give a fight.
Glenn Maxwell was the top-scorer from his side but was unable to convert his start (35) into a match-winning knock. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli also departed early in the chase and from that point on, it was perhaps too difficult for the other batters to keep up with the required run rate.
There were mixed reactions among fans as they were both disappointed and also furious over the star RCB batters not being able to rise to the occasion. Some fans also trolled them and felt that Bangalore's chances of making it to the playoffs have reduced drastically.
Maxwell, Patidar gave RCB hope, but Punjab bowled well
Virat Kohli looked in a completely different mood as he showed great intent right from ball one. RCB got off to a rolicking start in the chase as they were 31/0 after just three overs.
But the introduction of Kagiso Rabada into the attack did the trick for Punjab. Kohli was caught at fine leg and the 33-year-old was understandably in disbelief as he had just gloved a ball way down the leg-side.
With no Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan got the opportunity to bowl with the newish ball. He had an instant impact, picking up wickets of Du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror.
Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell added 64 runs for the fourth wicket and brought RCB right back into the chase. But when Rahul Chahar broke the partnership, the floodgates were opened for Punjab as from 104/3, Bangalore slumped to 142/9.
Punjab will be ecstatic with their win and they are in with a shout to reach the playoffs. This win for them has thrown the points table wide open and every game from here on might have a huge impact on who qualifies for the playoffs.