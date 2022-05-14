"Virat Kohli should pay for my therapy!"- Heartbroken fans feel RCB's playoffs chances very slim after heavy loss to PBKS in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a heavy defeat by 54 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and that has dented their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Chasing a mammoth target of 210, Bangalore could only manage 155/9 as their batting failed to give a fight.

Glenn Maxwell was the top-scorer from his side but was unable to convert his start (35) into a match-winning knock. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli also departed early in the chase and from that point on, it was perhaps too difficult for the other batters to keep up with the required run rate.

There were mixed reactions among fans as they were both disappointed and also furious over the star RCB batters not being able to rise to the occasion. Some fans also trolled them and felt that Bangalore's chances of making it to the playoffs have reduced drastically.

Here are some of the reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Kohli has hit the ceiling of frustration. At this point, you don't even know who to get angry on. Sad. Kohli has hit the ceiling of frustration. At this point, you don't even know who to get angry on. Sad.

arfan @Im__Arfan Virat Kohli in the dressing room : I think Punjab are 15 runs short, this is a 230 wicket Virat Kohli in the dressing room : I think Punjab are 15 runs short, this is a 230 wicket https://t.co/HI2XDJFmzQ

Sai @akakrcb6 RCB has carried two worst impact players (Kohli, Siraj ) this season still manage to won 7 matches... Something positive look forward to next season. RCB has carried two worst impact players (Kohli, Siraj ) this season still manage to won 7 matches... Something positive look forward to next season.

SHAURYA @iamVarikoti Virat Kohli's luck makes me feel good about mine Virat Kohli's luck makes me feel good about mine

Srinivas R @srini_r_twit if you feel unlucky in life, take a look at Kohli and bless your stars that its nor as rotten as his. if you feel unlucky in life, take a look at Kohli and bless your stars that its nor as rotten as his.

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14



#IPL2022 That's pretty good innings from Kohli of present,at least didn't kill the momentum. That's pretty good innings from Kohli of present,at least didn't kill the momentum.#IPL2022

vipul_45 @Vipull45 Virat Kohli is finished



Like = Yes

Rt = Yes Virat Kohli is finishedLike = YesRt = Yes

Kraid @K1ckbut Only way Virat Kohli lifting the IPL trophy would be him becoming the BCCI president and presenting it to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2028 final. Only way Virat Kohli lifting the IPL trophy would be him becoming the BCCI president and presenting it to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2028 final.

ᏞᎧᏦＩ @ImLokii45 @CricCrazyJohns How Unlucky Kohli is . Rabada is Bowling with his Hands. Next time he should bowl with his Mouth @CricCrazyJohns How Unlucky Kohli is . Rabada is Bowling with his Hands. Next time he should bowl with his Mouth😭

Ritvij @Ritvij009 I've previously tweeted a thread on it in another context, but on the whole it's hard to think of a batter who gets his leg tangled in a scissor like configuration more than Kohli. I've previously tweeted a thread on it in another context, but on the whole it's hard to think of a batter who gets his leg tangled in a scissor like configuration more than Kohli.

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

#RCBvsPBKS #RCBvPBKS He was looking so good tonight but Rabada gets Kohli again He was looking so good tonight but Rabada gets Kohli again#RCBvsPBKS #RCBvPBKS

RO45☀️ @Pikachu__264

Saw Kohli saab walking back🤲☮️



#RCBvPBKS Was stuDYING, opened hotstar to watch the match!Saw Kohli saab walking back🤲☮️ Was stuDYING, opened hotstar to watch the match!Saw Kohli saab walking back🤲☮️#RCBvPBKS

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Luck at the moment totally against Virat Kohli. He is so disappointed the way he got out. Luck at the moment totally against Virat Kohli. He is so disappointed the way he got out. https://t.co/QstRxbVVQb

Kaygee18 @Kaygee1803 The real reason of Kohli getting sympathy is actually his reactions to the wickets. Rohit and other players don't react the way he does so don't get sympathy The real reason of Kohli getting sympathy is actually his reactions to the wickets. Rohit and other players don't react the way he does so don't get sympathy

Harsh @LetsGoVirat A 'satisfied' Kohli who has achieved everything in his career, is happy with his family and life and doesn't have the same passion anymore pleading for some luck from God so that he can score runs and win games for his team like before. A 'satisfied' Kohli who has achieved everything in his career, is happy with his family and life and doesn't have the same passion anymore pleading for some luck from God so that he can score runs and win games for his team like before. https://t.co/uaRwBKup9Z

Akash Kumar Jha @Akashkumarjha14 Worst thing about kohli's recent run of form is that legacy of truly great Batter will be tainted forever,those who started watching cricket recently will think of him as an average Joe.



I have been following cricket for 15+ years and no other Batter has given me as much joy. Worst thing about kohli's recent run of form is that legacy of truly great Batter will be tainted forever,those who started watching cricket recently will think of him as an average Joe.I have been following cricket for 15+ years and no other Batter has given me as much joy.

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Thumping win for Punjab boosts their prospects of making play-offs. RCB suffering because of poor form of two retained players from 2021 :Kohli aSiraj. Neither hashas shown match-winning form this year. Next match is do or die # for RCB. Should they be in Playing X1? Thumping win for Punjab boosts their prospects of making play-offs. RCB suffering because of poor form of two retained players from 2021 :Kohli aSiraj. Neither hashas shown match-winning form this year. Next match is do or die # for RCB. Should they be in Playing X1?

Samip Rajguru @samiprajguru When will I get to say positive things about Virat kohli…yes and Rohit too…both are legends of the game….Dnt know when and how they r going to come out of this slump When will I get to say positive things about Virat kohli…yes and Rohit too…both are legends of the game….Dnt know when and how they r going to come out of this slump

Sudipta Das @SudiptaDas27



Sent Dhoni At Number 7 , Blamed Batting Coach & Removed Him



Ruined Kul-cha



Ruined Bhuvi's Test Carrier



Tried To Remove Rohit From Vc



Tried To Ruin Rohit's Test Carrier



Life Is A Circle



#RCBvPBKS #PBKSVsRCB Removed Kumble From Head CoachSent Dhoni At Number 7 , Blamed Batting Coach & Removed HimRuined Kul-chaRuined Bhuvi's Test CarrierTried To Remove Rohit From VcTried To Ruin Rohit's Test CarrierLife Is A Circle @imVkohli & Karma Is A Part Of It Removed Kumble From Head CoachSent Dhoni At Number 7 , Blamed Batting Coach & Removed HimRuined Kul-chaRuined Bhuvi's Test CarrierTried To Remove Rohit From VcTried To Ruin Rohit's Test CarrierLife Is A Circle @imVkohli & Karma Is A Part Of It #RCBvPBKS #PBKSVsRCB https://t.co/qiimccBduI

Aditi. @Sassy_Soul_ Virat Kohli should pay for my therapy Virat Kohli should pay for my therapy

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire One more loss and faf can watch the playoffs together with his friends from Chennai. One more loss and faf can watch the playoffs together with his friends from Chennai.

Karan @karannpatelll You cannot win best T20 league in the world with top 3 of 37 years old faf, Clueless Virat and Anuj/Rajat. You cannot win best T20 league in the world with top 3 of 37 years old faf, Clueless Virat and Anuj/Rajat.

Vaishnavi @SubtleShimmer_ Haydos saying Faf is not performing consistently like he did in CSK last season. Ofcourse. That is CSK this is RCB. Haydos saying Faf is not performing consistently like he did in CSK last season. Ofcourse. That is CSK this is RCB. 😭

𝒂𝒔𝒎𝒊𝒕 @KaptaanSparroow

He is stating a fact man...no matter what Kohli has acheived in past..there is a certain limit to no of times you fail.

He is top order batsman & faf has done more than him this season.

Accept and move on.



#RCBvPBKS twitter.com/akakrcb6/statu… Sai @akakrcb6 RCB has carried two worst impact players (Kohli, Siraj ) this season still manage to won 7 matches... Something positive look forward to next season. RCB has carried two worst impact players (Kohli, Siraj ) this season still manage to won 7 matches... Something positive look forward to next season. Why are rcb fans triggered by this thing?He is stating a fact man...no matter what Kohli has acheived in past..there is a certain limit to no of times you fail.He is top order batsman & faf has done more than him this season.Accept and move on. Why are rcb fans triggered by this thing?He is stating a fact man...no matter what Kohli has acheived in past..there is a certain limit to no of times you fail.He is top order batsman & faf has done more than him this season.Accept and move on.#RCBvPBKS twitter.com/akakrcb6/statu…

Alagappan Vijayakumar @IndianMourinho Scores like these need a top-order game controller. RCB have none. Too much pressure on Maxwell and DK. Scores like these need a top-order game controller. RCB have none. Too much pressure on Maxwell and DK.

arfan @Im__Arfan 🤣🤣 rcb has chased down 200+ in IPL once & that was 12 years back🤣🤣 rcb has chased down 200+ in IPL once & that was 12 years back 😭😭🤣🤣

R A T N I S H @LoyalSachinFan RCB in first 7 games 5 wins

In last 6 games only 2 wins



Just RCB things. RCB in first 7 games 5 wins In last 6 games only 2 winsJust RCB things.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns PBKS vs RCB results from IPL 2020:



PBKS won

PBKS won

PBKS won

RCB won

PBKS won

PBKS won PBKS vs RCB results from IPL 2020:PBKS wonPBKS wonPBKS wonRCB wonPBKS wonPBKS won

Shrutika // Unreliable Car Season @Shrustappen33 Man lovely scenario it’ll be RCB fans twerking for MI win. Beauty of IPL Man lovely scenario it’ll be RCB fans twerking for MI win. Beauty of IPL

Dave @CricketDave27 Despite the good record and all the wins really does feel like this RCB group of players couldn’t have performed much worse than they have done this season. Barely put a complete performance together, just been individual brilliance from one two guys to win them the game Despite the good record and all the wins really does feel like this RCB group of players couldn’t have performed much worse than they have done this season. Barely put a complete performance together, just been individual brilliance from one two guys to win them the game

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill A lot of onus of this loss for RCB has to be on the shoulders of Hazlewood & Siraj. Your two main bowlers can't be going for a combined 100 runs in just 6 overs. And that too wicketless. A lot of onus of this loss for RCB has to be on the shoulders of Hazlewood & Siraj. Your two main bowlers can't be going for a combined 100 runs in just 6 overs. And that too wicketless.

A @kyaaboltitu PBKS only have two motos in IPL, spoil everyone's auction and never let RCB win against them 🤣 PBKS only have two motos in IPL, spoil everyone's auction and never let RCB win against them 🤣

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire RCB better send someone to pull the power cord before it's too late. RCB better send someone to pull the power cord before it's too late.

Ricky talks Cricket @CricRicky Whatever NRR RCB gained because of that big win against SRH, they lost it today and back to the square one. Now to qualify, they not only have to win against table toppers GT but also will have to make up for the 68 all out by winning big, which frankly seems like impossible. Whatever NRR RCB gained because of that big win against SRH, they lost it today and back to the square one. Now to qualify, they not only have to win against table toppers GT but also will have to make up for the 68 all out by winning big, which frankly seems like impossible.

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire RCB's net run rate went from -0.115 to -0.323

Punjab's net run rate went from -0.231 to +0.023

How did these guy's go from competing for top 2 to being hopeless for top 4. RCB's net run rate went from -0.115 to -0.323Punjab's net run rate went from -0.231 to +0.023How did these guy's go from competing for top 2 to being hopeless for top 4.

Sagar Shinde @fcbsagarrrr45

Maja aane vala agla hafta Guess what RCB will be supporting MI in their next 2 games because if MI wins both RCB chances of qualifying increasesMaja aane vala agla hafta Guess what RCB will be supporting MI in their next 2 games because if MI wins both RCB chances of qualifying increases 😂😂😂Maja aane vala agla hafta https://t.co/hjXk5F5UTm

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra RCB's NRR slips to -0.323 from -0.120. They've a must win game against Gujarat Titans on 19th May. RCB's NRR slips to -0.323 from -0.120. They've a must win game against Gujarat Titans on 19th May.

Maxwell, Patidar gave RCB hope, but Punjab bowled well

Virat Kohli looked in a completely different mood as he showed great intent right from ball one. RCB got off to a rolicking start in the chase as they were 31/0 after just three overs.

But the introduction of Kagiso Rabada into the attack did the trick for Punjab. Kohli was caught at fine leg and the 33-year-old was understandably in disbelief as he had just gloved a ball way down the leg-side.

With no Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan got the opportunity to bowl with the newish ball. He had an instant impact, picking up wickets of Du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror.

Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell added 64 runs for the fourth wicket and brought RCB right back into the chase. But when Rahul Chahar broke the partnership, the floodgates were opened for Punjab as from 104/3, Bangalore slumped to 142/9.

Punjab will be ecstatic with their win and they are in with a shout to reach the playoffs. This win for them has thrown the points table wide open and every game from here on might have a huge impact on who qualifies for the playoffs.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat