"Virat Kohli should pay for my therapy!"- Heartbroken fans feel RCB's playoffs chances very slim after heavy loss to PBKS in IPL 2022

Virat Kohli was distraught after being dismissed despite looking in great touch. (P.C.:iplt20.com)
reaction-emoji
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
FEATURED WRITER
visit
Modified May 14, 2022 01:15 AM IST
News

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a heavy defeat by 54 runs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and that has dented their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. Chasing a mammoth target of 210, Bangalore could only manage 155/9 as their batting failed to give a fight.

Glenn Maxwell was the top-scorer from his side but was unable to convert his start (35) into a match-winning knock. Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli also departed early in the chase and from that point on, it was perhaps too difficult for the other batters to keep up with the required run rate.

There were mixed reactions among fans as they were both disappointed and also furious over the star RCB batters not being able to rise to the occasion. Some fans also trolled them and felt that Bangalore's chances of making it to the playoffs have reduced drastically.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kohli has hit the ceiling of frustration. At this point, you don't even know who to get angry on. Sad.
Virat Kohli in the dressing room : I think Punjab are 15 runs short, this is a 230 wicket https://t.co/HI2XDJFmzQ
RCB has carried two worst impact players (Kohli, Siraj ) this season still manage to won 7 matches... Something positive look forward to next season.
Virat Kohli's luck makes me feel good about mine
if you feel unlucky in life, take a look at Kohli and bless your stars that its nor as rotten as his.
That's pretty good innings from Kohli of present,at least didn't kill the momentum.#IPL2022
Virat Kohli is finishedLike = YesRt = Yes
Only way Virat Kohli lifting the IPL trophy would be him becoming the BCCI president and presenting it to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2028 final.
@CricCrazyJohns How Unlucky Kohli is . Rabada is Bowling with his Hands. Next time he should bowl with his Mouth😭
I've previously tweeted a thread on it in another context, but on the whole it's hard to think of a batter who gets his leg tangled in a scissor like configuration more than Kohli.
He was looking so good tonight but Rabada gets Kohli again#RCBvsPBKS #RCBvPBKS
Was stuDYING, opened hotstar to watch the match!Saw Kohli saab walking back🤲☮️#RCBvPBKS
Luck at the moment totally against Virat Kohli. He is so disappointed the way he got out. https://t.co/QstRxbVVQb
The real reason of Kohli getting sympathy is actually his reactions to the wickets. Rohit and other players don't react the way he does so don't get sympathy
A 'satisfied' Kohli who has achieved everything in his career, is happy with his family and life and doesn't have the same passion anymore pleading for some luck from God so that he can score runs and win games for his team like before. https://t.co/uaRwBKup9Z
*Virat Kohli gets out early*God : https://t.co/VmytKV94DC
200% intent... But luck 😩💔Virat clearly saying: Why always me ?@imVkohli | #RCB https://t.co/iLgx7lyXrK
Worst thing about kohli's recent run of form is that legacy of truly great Batter will be tainted forever,those who started watching cricket recently will think of him as an average Joe.I have been following cricket for 15+ years and no other Batter has given me as much joy.
Thumping win for Punjab boosts their prospects of making play-offs. RCB suffering because of poor form of two retained players from 2021 :Kohli aSiraj. Neither hashas shown match-winning form this year. Next match is do or die # for RCB. Should they be in Playing X1?
When will I get to say positive things about Virat kohli…yes and Rohit too…both are legends of the game….Dnt know when and how they r going to come out of this slump
Removed Kumble From Head CoachSent Dhoni At Number 7 , Blamed Batting Coach & Removed HimRuined Kul-chaRuined Bhuvi's Test CarrierTried To Remove Rohit From VcTried To Ruin Rohit's Test CarrierLife Is A Circle @imVkohli & Karma Is A Part Of It #RCBvPBKS #PBKSVsRCB https://t.co/qiimccBduI
Virat Kohli should pay for my therapy
One more loss and faf can watch the playoffs together with his friends from Chennai.
You cannot win best T20 league in the world with top 3 of 37 years old faf, Clueless Virat and Anuj/Rajat.
Haydos saying Faf is not performing consistently like he did in CSK last season. Ofcourse. That is CSK this is RCB. 😭
Why are rcb fans triggered by this thing?He is stating a fact man...no matter what Kohli has acheived in past..there is a certain limit to no of times you fail.He is top order batsman & faf has done more than him this season.Accept and move on.#RCBvPBKS twitter.com/akakrcb6/statu…
Scores like these need a top-order game controller. RCB have none. Too much pressure on Maxwell and DK.
rcb has chased down 200+ in IPL once & that was 12 years back 😭😭🤣🤣
RCB fans after heavy lose against PBKS#IPL2022 #RCBvPBKS https://t.co/ev0sL0gFyj
RCB in first 7 games 5 wins In last 6 games only 2 winsJust RCB things.
PBKS vs RCB results from IPL 2020:PBKS wonPBKS wonPBKS wonRCB wonPBKS wonPBKS won
Man lovely scenario it’ll be RCB fans twerking for MI win. Beauty of IPL
Despite the good record and all the wins really does feel like this RCB group of players couldn’t have performed much worse than they have done this season. Barely put a complete performance together, just been individual brilliance from one two guys to win them the game
A lot of onus of this loss for RCB has to be on the shoulders of Hazlewood & Siraj. Your two main bowlers can't be going for a combined 100 runs in just 6 overs. And that too wicketless.
PBKS only have two motos in IPL, spoil everyone's auction and never let RCB win against them 🤣
RCB better send someone to pull the power cord before it's too late.
Whatever NRR RCB gained because of that big win against SRH, they lost it today and back to the square one. Now to qualify, they not only have to win against table toppers GT but also will have to make up for the 68 all out by winning big, which frankly seems like impossible.
RCB's net run rate went from -0.115 to -0.323Punjab's net run rate went from -0.231 to +0.023How did these guy's go from competing for top 2 to being hopeless for top 4.
Guess what RCB will be supporting MI in their next 2 games because if MI wins both RCB chances of qualifying increases 😂😂😂Maja aane vala agla hafta https://t.co/hjXk5F5UTm
RCB's NRR slips to -0.323 from -0.120. They've a must win game against Gujarat Titans on 19th May.

Maxwell, Patidar gave RCB hope, but Punjab bowled well

Virat Kohli looked in a completely different mood as he showed great intent right from ball one. RCB got off to a rolicking start in the chase as they were 31/0 after just three overs.

But the introduction of Kagiso Rabada into the attack did the trick for Punjab. Kohli was caught at fine leg and the 33-year-old was understandably in disbelief as he had just gloved a ball way down the leg-side.

With no Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan got the opportunity to bowl with the newish ball. He had an instant impact, picking up wickets of Du Plessis and Mahipal Lomror.

Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell added 64 runs for the fourth wicket and brought RCB right back into the chase. But when Rahul Chahar broke the partnership, the floodgates were opened for Punjab as from 104/3, Bangalore slumped to 142/9.

Punjab will be ecstatic with their win and they are in with a shout to reach the playoffs. This win for them has thrown the points table wide open and every game from here on might have a huge impact on who qualifies for the playoffs.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat






