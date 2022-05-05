“He might come in with some extra preparation” - Virender Sehwag on DC opener David Warner taking on his former franchise SRH in IPL 2022

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag has admitted that Delhi Capitals (DC) opener David Warner might be extra motivated to do well when he faces his former franchise, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), on Thursday (5 May) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Warner was sacked as SRH skipper during IPL 2021 and was replaced by Kane Williamson. The Australian was even dropped from Hyderabad's playing XI, owing to poor form, for the last few matches of the season. The southpaw responded with the bat and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament as Australia lifted the T20 World Cup in the UAE later in the year. Subsequently, he was picked up by DC at the IPL 2022 auction in February.

Previewing the Delhi-Hyderabad clash, Sehwag told Cricbuzz that Warner will be raring to do well against SRH, saying:

“Warner will be keen to prove to SRH that his ouster from the squad was the wrong decision. He might come in with some extra preparation and we can expect some fireworks from his bat. If he explodes, he could put SRH in big trouble.”

The 35-year-old has been in excellent form for DC at the top of the order. In seven IPL 2022 matches, he has scored 264 runs, including three half-centuries, at an average of 44 and a strike rate of 156.21.

“Prithvi Shaw is batting as if he doesn’t care” - Ajay Jadeja not impressed with DC opener’s reckless attitude

Warner's opening partner Prithvi Shaw has also enjoyed a good run with the bat this season. However, Ajay Jadeja is not too pleased with the manner of the youngster’s dismissals. Slamming Shaw for his carefree attitude, the former Indian cricketer stated:

“Prithvi Shaw is batting as if he doesn’t care. If this is how he wants to bat, I would advice Rishabh Pant to have a chat with Shaw and tell him - ‘If you are just going to throw the bat at every ball, I can also do that. So let me only open the innings’.”

Jadeja added that while Delhi have a lot of good players, they are still looking like an unsettled outfit.

DC have only won four of their nine matches and are in seventh position in the IPL 2022 points table.

Edited by Samya Majumdar