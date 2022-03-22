“Remains to be seen how he performs with pressure of expectations” - Wasim Jaffer on young SRH pacer in IPL 2022 squad

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels that there will be greater pressure on young fast bowler Umran Malik, who was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction.

The 22-year-old tearaway pacer from Jammu and Kashmir was retained by the Hyderabad franchise for ₹4 crore. The right-arm bowler, who made his debut for SRH towards the end of last season, claimed two wickets in three matches. Significantly, he troubled the batters with his extra pace, regularly clocking 150 kmph.

Speaking about the young fast bowler, Jaffer pointed out that he was an unknown quantity last season. But having been retained, there will be greater expectations from him to deliver the goods.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, the former batter commented:

“Umran Malik was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad. It remains to be seen how he performs with the pressure of expectations, having been retained. He is somebody who bowls 150 clicks (kph). It will be really interesting to see how he turns up in the tournament this time.”

The fast bowler has featured in eight T20 matches so far, claiming 11 wickets at a strike rate of 17.4.

“Arshdeep Singh’s graph has risen in the IPL” - Wasim Jaffer

During a discussion on uncapped bowlers in IPL 2022, Jaffer also praised Punjab Kings left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh for his impressive performances. The 44-year-old specifically pointed out the youngster’s ability to bowl tough overs.

Analyzing the 23-year-old’s performance in detail, he said:

“Arshdeep Singh’s graph has risen in the IPL over the last couple of seasons. Undoubtedly, he has been very impressive. He has bowled the important overs for Punjab Kings and has done really well, which is why he was retained. It will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure this time. I feel this season as well he will bowl those crucial overs, in the powerplay and at the death.”

Arshdeep was retained by PBKS ahead of the IPL auction for ₹4 crore. He claimed 18 wickets in 12 matches last season, which included a five-fer against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

