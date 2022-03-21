[Watch] 2022 U19 WC winning captain Yash Dhull hits a glorious uppercut in DC nets ahead of IPL 2022

2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning Indian captain Yash Dhull recently showcased his hitting prowess by playing a glorious uppercut in the Delhi Capitals net session ahead of IPL 2022.

The talented youngster has been in sensational form in recent times. Yash Dhull played a couple of crucial knocks during India's Under-19 World Cup campaign.

The 19-year-old then announced his arrival in the senior circuit of the domestic cricket by smacking twin centuries on his Ranji debut against Tamil Nadu last month.

Dhull will be aiming to continue in the same vein of form for the Delhi Capitals during the upcoming IPL season. The Delhi Capitals gave fans a glimpse of Yash Dhull's batting repertoire by sharing a short video from a net session. They captioned it:

Delhi Capitals got it wrong with their strategy at the IPL auction: Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer was critical of Delhi Capitals' auction strategy and highlighted the issues with their squad. He felt that the management should have done their homework by considering the availability of international players before buying them at auction.

In a conversation on ESPN Cricinfo, Wasim Jaffer analyzed the Delhi Capitals team and said:

“Delhi Capitals got it wrong with their strategy at the auction. They should have kept the international series’ in mind while picking players. They chose only seven overseas cricketers when the maximum limit is eight. This is not the same DC side as the last two years. Probably Mandeep Singh or Yash Dhull could open. Sarfaraz Khan could bat at three. They will have to make a lot of adjustments to find the best combination.”

Delhi Capitals are in Group A of the IPL 2022 along with Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), and Lucknow Supergiants (LSG).

The Capitals will commence their IPL 2022 schedule with a clash against the Mumbai Indians on March 27 at Brabourne – CCI Stadium in Mumbai.

