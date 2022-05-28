IPL 2022: [Watch] A young fan switches from RCB to RR after Trent Boult gifts him his jersey

Rajasthan Royals (RR) left-arm pacer Trent Boult gifted his jersey to a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fan after the end of the Qualifier 2 game between the two teams on Friday (May 27).

While making his way back to the dressing room at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the Kiwi cricketer spotted a fan cheering for him from the stands.

The 32-year-old immediately took his jersey off and tried to flick it over the fence to the young fan. However, since it wasn't possible for Boult to hand over the jersey from where he was standing, he sought help to give the jersey to the fan.

The youngster, who was wearing an RCB jersey until that point in time, quickly changed his shirt and wore the one that Boult gifted to him.

The Rajasthan Royals' official handle shared the video on social media of the incident and wrote:

"How can you not love Trent Boult? 😍 Watch him make a young fan's day after #RRvRCB."

Trent Boult picked up the important wicket of Glenn Maxwell in Qualifier 2

After failing to get over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the first qualifier match of IPL 2022, the Rajasthan Royals came back strong in the second qualifier game.

The bowlers put up a brilliant show to restrict Faf du Plessis and his men to a below-par total of 157/8. Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy led the charge, picking up three wickets each while Boult accounted for the wicket of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, who scored 24 off just 13 balls.

Jos Buttler ensured that he carried on with his good form, registering his fourth century of the season to help RR get through to the finals. Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed with 23 and 21 runs, respectively, as RR finished the chase in 18.1 overs with seven wickets to spare.

This is the first time since the inaugural edition of the IPL in 2008 that the Rajasthan Royals will feature in the final. The match will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 29).

Edited by Ritwik Kumar